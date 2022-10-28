Cole Camp flew under the radar for nearly the entire first half of the regular season, quietly winning its first six games. Not a powerhouse by any means, the Bluebirds (7-2) have been impressive and looks to make noise as the third seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs.
“We are still hungry to play and working hard daily, so we feel good heading into Week 10,” Cole Camp coach Kevin Shearer said.
The Bluebirds will face Harrisburg (7-2) in the district quarter-finals at home Friday night. Its plan is to keep it simple.
“No change, we got away from our identity in our game vs. Adrian, that convinced me to keep to the plan,” Shearer said. Cole Camp failed to score against Adrian, falling 36-0 in Week 8.
Shearer is everywhere in the Cole Camp community. He serves as the athletic director, high school boy’s basketball and football coach, as well as being the student service director at the middle school. Like Shearer, his football players are everywhere on the field.
“We are not very deep, and our kids play both sides of the ball and special teams," he said. "This makes football hard in some aspects. This year's senior group is very talented with big personalities. They have been very good for the underclassmen to model.”
Its opponent, Harrisburg, touts the same record as Cole Camp and has an impressive receiving core made-up of four seniors. The Bluebirds look to end the Bulldogs season early, with the winner advancing to a semi-final match-up between the winner of Russellville vs. Fayette.
After two consecutive road games, Cole Camp is looking forward to Friday.
“Anytime you can play at home there should be a little extra excitement, so I believe we will be emotionally ready to go,” Shearer said.
Russellville looks to continue its magical season against Fayette
After a breakthrough regular season that saw it finish 8-1, Russellville now has a chance for postseason success as it battles Fayette at home. The Falcons come into the contest having dropped their last two games, so momentum is definitely not in their favor.
Both teams lean on their ground games offensively. For Russellville, senior Josiah Herman has been the main workhorse, with quarterback Jesse Daniel also using his legs effectively. Daniel throws the ball sparingly, but with no interceptions on the season, he makes sure to protect the football.
The Falcons (5-4) have a strong duo in their backfield that consists of senior D.J. Moore and freshman Carter Vroman. The two have carried on the tradition of a physical rushing attack that has been the Falcons’ calling card for many years now and has led them to district championships in years’ past.
Russellville’s statement game this season came in Week 6 against Crystal City. Both teams were 5-0 heading into the matchup, however Russellville was seen as the underdogs, mainly due to the Hornets' stout defensive line. Russellville walked out of that game with a hard fought 38-36 victory, though, which became an indicator for how legitimate the team is this year and how ready they are to compete for a district championship.
If there’s one thing going for the Falcons in this matchup, it’s experience. Many players such as Moore were on the team during its 2021 district championship win, so they know what it takes to win at a high level, something still unknown for Russellville in the postseason.
Southern Boone coach Ross ready for first playoff test with team
After a regular season that has seen many battles already, Southern Boone arrives in a district bracket that appears on paper to be completely up for grabs. Its first test of the playoffs comes against Eldon (3-5).
“We're excited to get the ball rolling here in district play at home,” Southern Boone coach Mark Ross said. “Our fans have been tremendous in creating a great environment here.”
The Eagles have had an up and down season, losing two one-possession games early in the season before dropping three straight to close the regular season. However; the Eagles have already beaten Eldon 42-20 this season. The winner will face Moberly (4-5) in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals.
Seniors such as running back Jacob Bowles, who leads the team with 527 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns, have stepped up for the Eagles.
“A lot of our seniors have taken on full-time roles this season and taken it in stride,” Ross said. “These seniors have done a great job of taking the lead this year and setting the pace for our underclassmen.”
After four elite seasons as the football coach at Marceline — posting a 42-7 record — Ross soars towards the playoffs with the Eagles for the first time.
“Being new to a community always has its challenges. You are learning everyone and they are learning about you,” Ross said. “You want to put your spin on things. The kids and community have been very welcoming, and there are exciting things ahead of us here at Southern Boone.”