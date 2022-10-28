Southern Boone junior Austin Evans runs with the ball

Southern Boone junior Austin Evans runs with the ball on Friday, Oct. 7, at Hallsville. The Eagles face Eldon in the  Class 3 District 5 quarterfinals

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

Cole Camp flew under the radar for nearly the entire first half of the regular season, quietly winning its first six games. Not a powerhouse by any means, the Bluebirds (7-2) have been impressive and looks to make noise as the third seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs.

“We are still hungry to play and working hard daily, so we feel good heading into Week 10,” Cole Camp coach Kevin Shearer said.

  Journalist, 2022 Mid-Missouri High School Football Reporter

  Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism.

