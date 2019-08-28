When Rock Bridge football suited up last August to face Rockhurst in week one of the 2018 season , the Bruins knew that no matter what the Hawklets threw at them, they had Nate Peat.
The Stanford-bound running back began his senior season that day with a 96-yard touchdown on Rock Bridge’s first offensive play of the game. He would go on to rack up 2,529 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns before the Bruins’ season ended in November, and he graduated as the school’s all-time leading rusher.
But now Peat is gone, and head coach Van Vanatta has to fill a first team All-State sized hole in his roster.
“It’s hard to replace a kid like that,” Vanatta said. “I saw that young man do things where everyday it would just be like, ‘Woah, what just happened there.’ But this is the 2019 football team, and Nate plays for Stanford.”
On this year's team, Vanatta has three primary options to fill that hole.
Seniors Peyton Carr and Miles Cheatum and junior Bryce Jackson combined for just 59 carries last season, but each one will be given much more responsibility this year in a rushing attack that has to try and match Peat's production.
“We’re trying to figure out who we are,” Vanatta said. “The biggest question mark when trying to replace a guy like (Peat) is trying to find out what are we going to be good at, what our niche is going to be.”
Carr, Cheatum and Jackson each know what their roles are in Vanatta’s new system. Cheatum is more of a fullback than the other two. He is more of a power runner, and will also be a key blocking asset on the team.
“I really try to keep those guys safe,” the senior said. “They’re my teammates, they’re phenomenal, and I want them to get as many yards as possible. I really try to make sure these guys get some of the shine.”
Carr and Jackson are more agile runners who can use their speed and vision to beat defenses.
Having multiple backfield options with different skill sets will be a strength that the Bruins didn’t have last season with Peat. A large chunk of the entire offense went through him last year, but now, Vanatta will have a more solid plan B and C if the opposing defense shuts down his plan A.
“It’s definitely different,” Carr said. “We don’t have to rely as much on one player, so I feel like we have more options overall.”
Together, they will attempt to help Rock Bridge move past the Nate Peat era, using lessons they learned from the former Bruin himself. Peat was best known for his accomplishments on the field — he was named to the 2018 All-State First Team and to the 2017 All-State Second Team — but he was a leader and a role model off the field as well.
Peat had one of the best work ethics on the team. He applied that same intensity to the classroom, and he was named to the Academic All-State Team in 2017.
“(Peat) was truly a superstar in my eyes,” Cheatum said. “(Having him as a teammate) was phenomenal. I loved how he went hard on every play, and it was crazy seeing how much he studied film and how much effort he put in. And it trickles down. I think he really helped us all prepare to take on the season and be the best that we can be.”
This week will be the first test for Vanatta’s new-look ground attack. Peat rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s opening game against Rockhurst. Carr, Cheatum and Jackson will have a lot to live up to when they take the field Friday against the same team.
But Vanatta is confident that his guys can handle the pressure.
“They are gonna do just fine,” Vanatta said. “They can play.”