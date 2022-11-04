RICHMOND — About a half hour before Macon kicked off against Richmond in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 semifinals, Tigers coach Van Vanatta said that his team would pound the running game in the cold, rainy conditions.
The Spartans, however, had the same idea.
Both teams' passing games were grounded due to the elements Friday night, and in the end, Richmond left the soggy field with an 18-6 victory.
The loss ended third-seeded Macon’s season at 9-2, while No. 2 seed Richmond (10-1) will play top-seeded Lafayette County for the district title and a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Richmond senior running back Aidan Ivison rushed 30 times for over 200 yards, and dual-threat senior quarterback Donivan Williams eclipsed 60 yards on the ground to give the Spartans a solid one-two punch.
“We just missed a couple tackles, and No. 23 (Ivison) is a tough runner," Vanatta said. "He hit the hole, we missed him, and they ran a lot of power and sealed us. We made some adjustments, but it was a little too late.”
Unlike Richmond, Macon had trouble establishing its run game. Senior quarterback MyKel Linear and junior running backs Mickey Martie and Isaac Kauffman combined for 34 carries but were held under 100 yards.
“I would’ve loved to see these guys if we were on dry land and could’ve done some things, but unfortunately, it is what it is," Vanatta said. "I told them, 'I don’t care what happens; let’s just go fight,' and they did.”
Ivision and Williams each scored on the ground in the first half, and the Spartans' converted both 2-point conversions to go up 16-0.
Five fumble recoveries kept Macon in the game. The Tigers were plus-3 in turnover margin, but Richmond's defense was also up to the test. The Spartans recorded a safety late in the second quarter and led 18-0 at intermission.
The Tigers weren't able to get on the board in the third quarter, and Linear's 1-yard touchdown plunge with 6:54 left wasn't enough in the end.
“I’m proud of the way we played in the second half,” Vanatta said. “We gave it everything we had. We weren’t going to quit, and it's been that way all year; just never quit.”
The Tigers' nine wins this season were their most since an 11-win campaign in 2016. Vanatta, who went 31-22 at Rock Bridge from 2017-21, enjoyed the success he had in his first season at Macon.
“These kids were awesome, and the community, they’ve taken me in. Football coaching is tough because sometimes you're loved, and sometimes you're hated,” Vanatta said. “But every day has been a great day. I enjoy showing up to work every day, the people around me support me, and I can’t ask for anything more."