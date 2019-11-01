ASHLAND — Southern Boone is playing its best football of the season. After riding the high of beating a strong Boonville team last week to cap off a 7-2 regular season, coach Trent Tracy was adamant in telling his third-seeded team to not look past its Friday night opponent in the first round of the Class 3 playoffs.
The Eagles were a higher seed, they had home field advantage, they have a bigger roster, and they have a senior quarterback, while their opponent, sixth-seeded St. Michael the Archangel, started a freshman. And the list goes on.
However, no matter the circumstances, Tracy was not going to let his team take the game lightly.
He watched extensive film on the Guardians and dissected everything they could possibly do to pose a threat to the Eagles.
"Did we build them up? Maybe," Tracy said after his squad ran all over the Guardians, earning a 48-3 victory.
"At this point, you can never look past anybody. Now, you're one game away from your season being over."
While it was patently obvious which team would win the game early on, the Eagles didn't waste an opportunity to continue to work on execution, as they knew their next opponent, No. 2 seed Center, would be much more difficult. Center beat Pleasant Hill 35-19 in Friday's first round and will take an overall 9-1 record into next week's matchup.
Southern Boone didn't score in the second half, primarily because there was a running clock and the Eagles shifted completely over to a running offense with backups in the game. But before halftime, they elected to continue to throw and try to score as they built a 48-3 lead. Quarterback Tyson Smith's arm talent was on full display as he demonstrated the ability to throw on the run and lead his receivers in the first half.
While it won't be such easy sledding as the playoffs progress for Smith's offensive line to give him all day to throw each time he dropped back, he was consistently able to place the ball right in the hands of a receiver at full speed against the Guardians. That is not a skill many quarterbacks at this level can master.
Smith's brilliance, along with senior running back Tristan John's ground game, paved the way for the Eagles offensively. But Southern Boone's defense might have demoralized the Guardians the most.
The Guardians' last three possessions of the first half were carbon copies of one another, with an interception coming even before the chains moved each time. The common denominator was pressure from the Eagles' defense, but the third interception was particularly momentous.
The Guardians' quarterback dropped back to throw a screen to his running back, a play designed to offset the pressure shown by the Eagles. But Southern Boone junior defensive lineman Max Hampton read it well and the quarterback threw the ball right into Hampton's chest from a few feet away.
After two straight drives resulting in bad picks, the home fans cheered extra loudly when a lineman got his hands on the ball and started chugging towards the end zone.
The Eagles now have won three straight games after a blowout loss at Blair Oaks. While the team will celebrate Friday's playoff victory, Tracy's next task is making sure it is completely focused on Center, taking the playoffs one game at a time.