The Missouri Football Association released its 2019 All-State football teams Friday.
Rock Bridge and Hickman finished with multiple players on the Class 6 All-State teams. Rock Bridge linebacker Will Norris was the lone Columbia player to make the first-team defense. He was joined by his teammate, Jalen Logan-Redding, on the second-team. Both players have verbally committed to play for Missouri.
Hickman finished with two players on the Class 6 All-State second-team — defensive back Jevean Brown and punter Talin Kemp.
Neither Battle nor Tolton had a player finish on the All-State teams.