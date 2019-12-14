The Missouri Football Association released its 2019 All-State football teams Friday. 

Rock Bridge and Hickman finished with multiple players on the Class 6 All-State teams. Rock Bridge linebacker Will Norris was the lone Columbia player to make the first-team defense. He was joined by his teammate, Jalen Logan-Redding, on the second-team. Both players have verbally committed to play for Missouri.

Hickman finished with two players on the Class 6 All-State second-team — defensive back Jevean Brown and punter Talin Kemp.

Neither Battle nor Tolton had a player finish on the All-State teams.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.