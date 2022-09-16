Trailing by eight with a little more than four minutes remaining, Rock Bridge fans sat in eerie silence as Capital City's kicker lined up for a field goal to put Friday night's game out of reach.
The Bruin faithful erupted seconds later when the kick misfired, giving Rock Bridge yet another chance to win in a game that featured seven turnovers, six of them fumbles.
The Bruins ultimately took advantage of the miss and completed a 35-28 win in overtime.
The crowd energy shifted drastically twice more after the missed kick, as Rock Bridge went three-and-out then recovered Capital City's fourth fumble of the night on the Bruins' 40-yard line.
Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser jogged off the field holding his throwing shoulder, an injury he'd nursed since early in the third quarter, on the second play of the ensuing drive. Sophomore Brady Davidson entered the game in relief of Kaiser.
After an incomplete pass, Davidson hit sophomore running back Drevyn Seamon on a slant route for 24 yards, which set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Tomisaac Johnson with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.
With the game on the line, Davidson scrambled frantically and found senior wide receiver Mark Hajicek alone in the end zone for the crucial two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.
"Never did I feel like it was over," Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins said. "Brady came in and stepped up. We're very proud of the belief that our guys had whenever we subbed in the backup quarterback; they were on board with it and trusted it. It was just a good night."
The Bruins (3-1, 3-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) won the overtime coin toss and elected to receive the ball first, beginning at the 25-yard line.
Johnson continued his streaky fourth quarter, taking three straight carries down to the 6-yard line. On first and goal, Davidson threw a screen pass to Seamon, who juked past three Cavalier defenders on his way to the end zone to give the Bruins their first lead since the eight-minute mark of the first quarter.
The Cavaliers (3-1, 2-1) finished with 320 rushing yards, but couldn't get anything going in the extra session against the reinvigorated Bruins defense. Multiple negative rushes, a penalty and a sack prevented Capital City from picking up a first down, ending the game and its school-record winning streak of three.
The Bruins left the field happy, but things certainly didn't look happy in the beginning. After an early Rock Bridge field goal in the first quarter, Capital City went on a 21-0 run, dominating the Bruins on the ground and taking advantage of three turnovers.
Rock Bridge started to gain momentum as the first half ended and carried it over after intermission, using turnovers and quick offense to get back into the game.
Kaiser finished the night 11 of 25 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown. He also had 47 yards rushing on 10 carries. Seamon finished with 101 yards rushing and the lone overtime TD.
Johnson added two scores, and Derrick Young also scored for Rock Bridge.
The Bruin defense was crucial in Friday night's victory despite allowing two 100-yard rushers in Hurley Jacobs and Jaylan Thomas. Three Rock Bridge defenders collected fumble recoveries: Aughust Pftizinger had two, and Jeremy Anderson and Spencer Irvin each had one.
As for his usual starter in Kaiser, Perkins said postgame "it is too early to tell" whether or not Kaiser will be able to suit up for next week's road game against Helias (3-1, 2-0). The Crusaders are coming off a 40-14 home loss to Cardinal Ritter.
"I know he's going to try to recover the right way," Perkins said. "I also know that Brady will be ready to play ball, so we're going to be okay," Perkins said.
Capital City will be the home team next Friday in its rivalry game against Jefferson City (2-2) at Adkins Stadium.