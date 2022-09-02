First-year Rock Bridge head coach Matt Perkins ended Friday’s game with a water bath.
Translation: It was a good night to be a Bruin.
Perkins’ squad rebounded from last week's loss with a dominant 49-0 win over Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.
“I don’t like being wet, but it was good. I’m happy,” Perkins said.
Rock Bridge’s performance in Week 2 was diametrically different on both sides of the ball compared to their outing a week previous against Park Hill South.
After allowing 252 yards on the ground in Week 1, the Bruins' defense allowed just 25 yards of total offense against the Tigers. They also registered four sacks to go along with numerous tackles for loss.
Rock Bridge’s strong defensive effort was matched by Perkins’ offensive play-calling and his team’s execution.
After a long opening drive to begin the game, the Bruins (1-1, 1-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) punched it in from the 9-yard line to open the scoring.
Later in the quarter, Perkins dialed up a trick play on third and long. A Bruin receiver hauled in a pass from junior quarterback Sam Kaiser and lateraled the ball to a running back, who carried it in for a 48-yard TD. The successful hook and lateral sucked the air out of hopeful Tiger lungs.
The connection between Kaiser and Drevyn Seamon was strong on successive first-half drives.
Seamon’s speed was too much for the Tiger defensive backs. He caught touchdown passes of 61 and 46 yards to put the Bruins up 28-0.
The long passes were put of Rock Bridge's game plan, which featured long passes and fewer runs.
“We tried to be a little bit more aggressive downfield instead of some of the underneath stuff,” Perkins said.
With just over a minute left in the first half, Kaiser marched the offense 60 yards downfield in a scoring drive that took just four plays. Kaiser tossed his fourth first-half TD pass to senior Mark Hajicek from 31 yards out to put the Bruins up 35-0 at intermission.
The Bruins were nothing short of dominant in the first half, racking up 303 yards of total offense while stifling the Tigers, who had -9 yards of offense.
After a defensive stop, the Bruins offense picked up where they left off in the second half. Senior running back Stephen Gibson got in on the scoring, taking a short slant pass and racing it in for a 48-yard TD after weaving through several Tiger defenders.
Kaiser was surgical in his first varsity win, completing 18 of 24 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns. He was relieved in the third quarter by sophomore QB Brady Davidson.
Seamon also came out of the game early in the rout, finishing his night with four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bruins added a rushing TD with a little over five minutes left in the game to cap the scoring.
“This one game doesn’t define us,” said Smith-Cotton coach Josh Gray, who's team fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in conference play.“You’re going to get knocked down; how are you going stand back up?”
Perkins was beaming following the win. He expressed immense gratitude for his team, staff and the support of the community.
“Honestly, it feels kind of surreal. (I’m) just happy to be here, happy to be around these kids," he said. "It was good to get the win and good to see our kids have some fun.”
Rock Bridge will host Jefferson City (1-1) in its home opener next week. The Jays suffered a 53-28 defeat at the hands of Hannibal.
Smith-Cotton will look to bounce back next week in a road game against Warrensburg (1-1).