The clock ran out on Rock Bridge in the Class 6 District 3 football championship game against Blue Springs last year. The Wildcats defeated the Bruins 29-27, ending their eight-game winning streak as well as their season.
But this Friday, when Rock Bride faces Blue Springs in the Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals, the Bruins will get another chance.
“It’s almost like...well, not a fairytale, but a good story,” Rock Bridge quarterback Grant Hajicek said. “That was a game where we made some mistakes in the end. It’s one that you look back and cringe at.”
2019 has been a much different season for both teams than 2018. Heading into the playoffs last season, Rock Bridge was the No. 1 seed, boasting a 7-2 record. Blue Springs was No. 2 at 7-3. But this year, the matchup is between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, with the 5-4 Wildcats favored over the 3-6 Bruins.
Rock Bridge graduated 26 seniors from last year’s team, including the program’s all-time leading rusher, Nate Peat. While this season’s team certainly doesn’t lack talent — there are 18 seniors who returned from last year’s district championship run, and two of them, Will Norris and Jalen Logan-Redding, have already committed to play collegiately at Missouri — the Bruins have repeatedly been battered by mental mistakes in crucial moments.
In Week 1 against Rockhurst, running back Peyton Carr dropped a pass in the endzone that hit him in the hands with no defenders in sight. Rock Bridge lost that game by two points.
Against Helias in Week 8, the Bruins had a first-and-goal on the 3-yard line with the opportunity to at least send the game to overtime. The Crusaders made four goal line stops and won by seven points.
Last week against Francis Howell, the Bruins were forced to punt with 40 seconds left in the half because two penalty flags in the drive had stopped the clock, rather than letting it run out to go to halftime. The Vikings returned the punt for a touchdown, giving them a 14-7 lead that would ultimately be the final score.
“When we look back at the season, we can pull 30-40 plays and say that’s our season right there,” coach Van Vanatta said. “Whether it’s a dropped ball, a missed tackle, a missed block, a penalty. It just changed the momentum of the game.”
Rock Bridge scored a combined 24 points in the first half during the six games it lost this season. But the second half has tended to be a different story for the Bruins, who, for the most part, have been a different beast after the break. They lost four of those games by one possession or less.
This resiliency is what Hajicek thinks separates this version of Rock Bridge from last year’s. Even though the results haven’t been going the Bruins’ way thus far, their belief has never wavered.
“I’m most impressed with the community that we’ve kept as the season has gone along,” Hajicek said. “It hasn’t been a ‘normal’ Rock Bridge season where we win eight or nine games, it’s been kind of up and down. But the mood in the locker room isn’t any different than it was last year. We’re still confident enough and confident in the coaching staff.”
Against Francis Howell, Rock Bridge took the first steps towards fixing its mental problems. The Bruins scored on their first drive of the game, marking the first time they had taken a lead against an opponent with a winning record since that first week against Rockhurst. But the team faded offensively afterwards and didn’t score at all in the second half.
If Vanatta can get his players to combine the aggression and physicality they played with at the beginning of the Francis Howell match with the spirit and never-say-die mentality they had in the second half against Rockhurst, Battle and Helias, then the Bruins might finally play to their full capabilities.
“The bottom line is that it’s the last game of the season,” Vanatta said. “One of the mantras I’ve learned going into playoff football is that you have 48 minutes left. That’s all you have. So it’s up to those guys. If we don’t execute, then Saturday we’re packing up.”
And it never hurts knowing that they will be facing the Blue Springs team that knocked them out last year as well.
Rock Bridge will face Blue Springs at 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Springs High School.