A full moon and bright Friday night lights shone down on Rock Bridge, which used a strong second half to beat Jefferson City 49-27 in Columbia.
The Bruins improved their record to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.)
As has become a theme through three weeks of the season, Friday night was another installment of the Drevyn Seamon show.
Late in the first quarter, the sophomore running back shook off several Jay defenders on his way to a 48-yard touchdown to start the scoring.
The Jefferson City ground game of quarterback Jacob Wilson and running back Rodney Wilson answered back, as the dual-threat QB got the Jays on the board with a 2-yard score.
After a Bruin three-and-out, Rodney Wilson used both strength and speed for a 34-yard score to give the Jays their first lead of the night.
Rock Bridge tied the game at 14 late in the first half. Seamon had four straight touches to get the Bruins inside the Jays’ 10-yard line and capped the drive with a highlight-reel play. He caught a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage and juked multiple defenders on his way to pay dirt.
Immediately following a 54-yard kickoff return from senior Stephen Gibson to start the second half, Kaiser and Seamon connected once again on a 38-yard TD pass.
The Jays (1-2, 0-1) drew within a point after a touchdown run by Jacob Wilson answered back with a 4-yard rushing score, but the extra point went wide right.
Rock Bridge took advantage of the miss, as junior Cooper Myers raced into the end zone from 32 yards out to make it 28-20 Bruins midway through the third quarter.
It was all Rock Bridge from then on.
Mark Hajicek hauled in a 47-yard pass to set up Stefan Williams' 1-yard touchdown run. Kaiser found Hajicek wide open in the corner of the end zone for a 9-yard score on the next Rock Bridge drive.
Kaiser, who was removed in the fourth quarter, finished his night with a 27-yard TD to Seamon on a post route to make it 49-20 with 7:33 remaining.
Jays running back Kantrell Jordan scored with a little more than four minutes left to cap the scoring.
The Bruin defense allowed 126 rushing yards in the second half, an improvement from the 230 yards it gave up in the first half.
Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins attributed his team’s second-half dominance to cleaning up penalties that stalled several first-half drives.
“We shot ourselves in the foot (in the first half),” Perkins said. “That’s something we’ve got to clean up to be where we want to be.”
Nonetheless, Perkins came away impressed by the duo of Kaiser and Seamon.
“Both of those guys have their own little skill sets that are pretty special and unique,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to watch those guys over the next couple of years.”
Kaiser and Seamon combined for 262 of Rock Bridge’s 350 yards of offense.
Following his stellar performance, Seamon talked about his connection with Kaiser.
“We always stay after practice and throw," Seamon said. "Every pregame, we throw the post to make sure we get it right. We’ve messed up a few times, but tonight, everything was working."
The Bruins host Capital City (3-0) next Friday in a crucial conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Rock Bridge faithful turned out in a big way against Jefferson City, something Perkins is looking forward to again next week.
“This was a really cool atmosphere. It was a special night (and) a pivotal moment for us,” he said.