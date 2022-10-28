A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players.
Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks went on the road and beat third-seeded Pattonville 20-15 on Friday.
Hickman finished its season 2-8.
Rock Bridge (8-2) set the tone on its first drive with a trick play. Running back Drevyn Seamon found fellow back Stephen Gibson through the air for a 38-yard gain, setting up a 14-yard TD pass from quarterback Sam Kaiser to Jack Bower.
According to Bruins coach Matt Perkins, Kaiser sustained an ankle sprain during the drive. He played through the injury for the remainder of the first half but was relieved by sophomore Brady Davidson midway through the third quarter.
Punts and turnovers on downs filled the rest of the first quarter, and the Bruins missed a field goal early in the second quarter.
Cullen Snow jumpstarted Rock Bridge with an interception of Lucas Murray, and Landon Block carried in a 7-yard screen pass from Kaiser a few plays later to make it 14-0.
Cooper Myers rushed into the end zone from a yard out with 1:27 left in the first half, and Snow corralled another interception on the next play from scrimmage.
Snow picked off Murray a third time early in the third quarter, and after the offense stalled, Rock Bridge recovered a fumble to set up its next scoring drive.
With Davidson under center, Rock Bridge marched 26 yards in three plays. Davidson finished off the quick drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Riley Rolwing.
A few minutes later, Perkins called another double pass. This time, running back Tomisaac Johnson found a wide-open Bower for his second score to put the Bruins up 35-0 heading into the fourth.
Johnson rushed into the end zone from 3 yards out with 8:48 remaining to cap the scoring. Defensive lineman Dain Almquist intercepted Murray with 1:51 left to preserve the Bruins' second shutout of the Kewpies this season.
Davidson completed all five of his passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in relief of Kaiser, who kept his right foot in an ice bucket as he watched his younger cousin command the offense.
After the game, Perkins said Kaiser and the training staff will do everything they can to get the junior ready for next week's semifinal matchup.
"He's got a good ankle sprain," Perkins said. "Our trainer is already getting ready to get him back for next week. In the meantime, (we're going to) keep riding (Davidson); he's doing a dang good job."
Ten different Bruins had at least one rush or reception against Hickman, which was part of Perkins' game plan to limit hits and keep players fresh. Despite his efforts, Rock Bridge will have to contend with injuries to Kaiser, Block and several defensive starters moving forward.