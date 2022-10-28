A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players.

Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks went on the road and beat third-seeded Pattonville 20-15 on Friday.

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

