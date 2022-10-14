The bleachers of Rock Bridge Stadium were filled to the brim with pink-clad students Friday night to witness the Bruins’ 49-0 rout of Hickman.
Rock Bridge (7-1, 6-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) captured its 10th straight victory in the Providence Bowl and completed an undefeated conference slate in its final regular-season home game.
The perfect CMAC record is yet another feather in the cap of head coach Matt Perkins, who is having an enjoyable first season at Rock Bridge. Perkins smiled ear-to-ear after the postgame ice bath and praised his team’s hard work and belief.
Rock Bridge asserted itself early by electing to receive the ball first and set the tone with a 3-yard rushing score from junior Cooper Myers.
Junior quarterback Sam Kaiser threw an interception in the first quarter, but the Bruins' defense put the clamps on Hickman.
The Kewpies (1-7, 1-5) mustered just 72 yards of offense and punted three times in the first half.
With seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, Rock Bridge sophomore Crew Norden recovered a Kewpie fumble around midfield. The turnover set up Myers’ second score of the night, an 11-yard screen pass from Kaiser.
The Bruins then muffed a punt, but sophomore cornerback Ben Boehmer remedied the mistake by intercepting Kewpies quarterback Lucas Murray two plays later.
Rock Bridge capitalized by driving 70 yards in under two minutes. Senior Landon Block's 10-yard rushing score made it 21-0 Bruins at halftime.
Following intermission’s homecoming festivities, Rock Bridge quickly got back to business.
After a Hickman punt, Kaiser quickly got Rock Bridge on the board again with a 6-yard touchdown pass to his cousin and backup QB Brady Davidson.
Davidson lined up at wide receiver or tight end for roughly half of Friday’s snaps. After the game, Perkins said Davidson had “earned a chance to be on the field.”
“He works as hard as anybody, and he’s good enough as an athlete to get out there and make a difference,” Perkins said. “It was a special moment to see cousin-cousin on the touchdown there. I’m happy for him.”
Following an interception by senior Jake Hawkins, classmate Stephen Gibson extended the lead with a 29-yard rushing score.
The Bruins didn’t take their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter despite a running clock.
Junior linebacker Grayson Cutchlow intercepted Murray and returned the ball 22 yards for a score. Cutchlow also made nine tackles.
Hawkins snatched his second interception with five minutes remaining, and Block capped the scoring with a 7-yard rushing TD.
Although the offense was responsible for 42 points, it was Rock Bridge's defense that truly dominated. Hickman had only 40 yards of offense in the second half as the Bruins recorded their second shutout of the season — the other coming in Week 2 against Smith-Cotton.
“They’re ball-hawking over there,” Perkins said of the defense. “They’re jumping passes and just playing super physical.”
Rock Bridge wraps up the regular season on the road against Francis Howell next Friday. The Vikings, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 5 rankings, beat the Bruins 33-0 last year and are coming off a 63-6 win over Francis Howell Central.
Hickman travels to Illinois next Friday for its regular-season finale against Belleville West (0-7).