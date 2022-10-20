Over the past seven weeks, Rock Bridge has been perfect, cruising to seven straight victories.

Thus, the Bruins have captured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time and also sit at the top of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 standings.

  Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism.

