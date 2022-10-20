Over the past seven weeks, Rock Bridge has been perfect, cruising to seven straight victories.
Thus, the Bruins have captured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time and also sit at the top of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 standings.
However, that first-place playoff seed is on the line Friday when Rock Bridge (7-1) travels to St. Charles to face off against non-conference opponent Francis Howell (8-0), the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5 and No. 4 in Missouri.
In the district rankings, Rock Bridge is only one win and two and a half points ahead of second place Troy-Buchanan who has a more favorable week nine matchup versus Liberty.
In the event of a Rock Bridge loss and Troy-Buchanan win, the Bruins would drop to second place in the district, playing the seventh seed in the first round of the playoffs rather than the eighth.
The Vikings are a familiar foe for the Bruins. Francis Howell has defeated them three seasons in a row, most recently, in a 33-0 blowout last year in Columbia.
While the team has much to gain with a win, Friday’s game is a personal challenge for senior linebacker Aughust Pftizinger who has lost to the Vikings twice in his high school career.
“For me personally, it’s kind of like a rivalry,” Pfitzinger said after Tuesday’s practice. I really want to get one back before I’m out of here. It’s a big game for me.”
When asked what he remembered of his previous meetings with the Vikings, Pfitzinger recalled the talent they have on both sides of the ball. Namely, he remembers Brett Norfleet.
Norfleet is a four-star recruit who committed to playing football and baseball at MU in November 2021. The 6-foot-7 tight end and defensive end is Rivals’ 10th-ranked senior in Missouri and a game-changer on both sides of the ball.
“Norfleet is a heck of a player but they got a bunch of guys that can hurt you,” said Pfitzinger.
While Francis Howell is talented, Rock Bridge possesses a wealth of talent in its own right with defensive veterans like Pfitzinger, Aiden Dubbert and Joe Kisabo.
Junior running back Cooper Myers has emerged as a key contributor on offense, scoring six touchdowns in the team’s last three contests, including two in last week’s 49-0 home rout of Hickman.
“He’s just getting stronger,” said coach Matt Perkins of Myers. “We’ve spread the ball around a lot (but) he’s the type of back that when you get into a dog fight, you can just lean on him a little bit.”
A dog fight is exactly what Perkins is expecting. While he knows his team will be either the one or two seed, Perkins is viewing Friday as an opportunity to prepare his team for tough postseason competition.
“We’re viewing this one as prep for a playoff game,” said Perkins. “We’ve got to go and lock in and play sound football and not make mental mistakes.”