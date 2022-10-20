Rock Bridge sophomore Brady Davidson fights off Hickman defenders Ryan Reno, left, and Darian Kemp (copy)

Rock Bridge sophomore Brady Davidson fights off Hickman defenders Ryan Reno, left, and Darian Kemp on last Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins beat the Kewpies 49-0. Rock Bridge faces unbeaten Francis Howell this Friday in St. Charles.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

Over the past seven weeks, Rock Bridge has been perfect, cruising to seven straight victories.

Thus, the Bruins captured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time and also sit at the top of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 standings.

  Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism.

