Rock Bridge football's upcoming matchup has the makings to be one of the games of the year in the Central Missouri Activities Conference (CMAC).
In a battle between the top two schools in the standings, Rock Bridge (4-0, 3-0 CMAC) takes on Helias Catholic (5-0, 2-0 CMAC) on Friday.
The Crusaders have been impressive so far this season. Helias ranks among the elite teams in Class 4 and has one of the most dominant offenses in the state of Missouri, averaging 43.2 points per game.
"We know they're at the top of the rankings," Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said, "I know we're in some too, but I don't pay too much attention to that."
In its previous game, Helias crushed St. Francis Borgia 49-28. The Crusaders' balanced offense accounted for 534 total yards, with 326 on the ground and 208 through the air. Their 216 total points this season ranks first in the CMAC.
"They've got a good football team that's not going to make mistakes," Vanatta said. "It's going to be good challenge for us."
Similarly, Rock Bridge poses its own threats offensively. The Bruins enter the matchup coming off their most impressive victory of the season, putting up 11 touchdowns on their way to a 76-49 victory over Capital City.
The Bruins will look toward their usual impact players to keep up with the talented Helias offense.
Running back Bryce Jackson has been the Bruins' workhorse offensively. Though he is known for his bruising running style, Jackson showcased his breakaway speed on his way to four touchdowns last week, part of his eight total touchdowns through four games.
Quarterback Nathan Dent enters Friday off another strong outing against Capital City as he continues to make progress in the passing game. Dent threw for four touchdowns against the Cavaliers, chipping in with his own rushing touchdown in the process. Dent's go-to target against Capital City was Payton Messer, who was on the receiving end for three of Dent's touchdowns.
After losing wide receiver/defensive back Max Vanatta in Week 3 against Jefferson City, Messer has stepped up as Rock Bridge's No. 1 receiver. His ability to stretch the field — while using his height to his advantage — gives the Bruins an added threat in what is already a loaded offense.
While a win against Helias could give the young Bruins a statement win, Vanatta feels differently.
"I view every game as a statement game for us," Vanatta said. "The team realizes the level of competition we have (Friday) night and they answered with a good week of practice."
In a game that has the potential to be an offensive shootout, the Bruins defense will need to be on top of its game. It has been stout so far this season, relying heavily on turnovers and only allowing 94 points through four games, the lowest number in the CMAC.
However, one major factor for the Bruins is health: They've dealt with multiple injuries recently, especially in the secondary. Max Vanatta will be out for Friday's game with a broken fibula, but defensive back Exavier Hinton will return after missing last week's game with a collarbone injury.
The Bruins didn't need much help from their secondary last week against the ground-and-pound running game of Capital City. However, Rock Bridge will need its entire defensive unit to step up against the well-rounded Crusaders.
Rock Bridge will take on Helias at 7 p.m. Friday in Jefferson City.