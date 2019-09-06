From the very first play of Rock Bridge’s game against De Smet on Friday, there was little question about what the end result would be.
The Spartans’ 50-7 victory could have been predicted after Darez Snider returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He initially dropped the ball but recovered exceptionally by shedding tackle after tackle and then breaking into the open field en route to what looked like the opening score. An illegal blocking penalty cancelled out the play, but the damage was already done.
It was as exciting for the hosts as it was discouraging for the Bruins. It was immediately clear that Rock Bridge would struggle to cope with the speed and strength that De Smet had to offer. It was the worst possible start for a team that has been trying to improve its game mentality.
The Spartans capitalized on that momentum, methodically marching down the field until running back Rico Barfield punched the ball in from the 1-yard line. By the middle of the second quarter, Michael Wheeler had been replaced at quarterback. By halftime, they would already be up 38 points.
“They’re good and they came to play,” Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. “They came out and took care of business.”
The Bruins' secondary had trouble keeping up with the Spartan receivers all night. First Jordan Johnson broke free for a wide open 40-yard touchdown reception, then Ra’shod Smith-Harvey left his defender in the dust for a 38-yard score. Johnson added another one later when he made an excellent end zone catch in the middle of three defenders.
Rock Bridge didn’t have much more luck against the run game, as Snider, Barfied (twice) and Taj Butts all grabbed a touchdown on the ground.
“It’s tough playing private schools,” Vanatta said. “I’m not going to lie, they’re a good football team, they’re loaded. We’re playing with the kids in our neighborhood.”
De Smet failed to score on just two drives all game — once on an early three-and-out in the first quarter, and then again in the fourth when the Bruins' Peyton Messer recovered a fumble and took it back for a score. It was Rock Bridge’s worst defeat since 2015.
“We just couldn’t put two and two together,” Vanatta said.
It’s hard to take positives from a 43-point loss, but Messer’s score on the final play of the game could be the start of a clean slate for the rest of Rock Bridge’s season. The Bruins are 0-2 right now, but they only face one more team (Lee’s Summit West) that made it to the Class 6 state tournament last year.
“I know that we can get going in the season and play some teams we can compete with in the conference,” Vanatta said. “We’re going to continue to move on and put this behind us and get ready for Battle next week.”
Rock Bridge will host Battle at 7 p.m. Friday.