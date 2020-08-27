Coming on the heels of its worst season since 2016, Rock Bridge football looks to rebound from a three-win 2019 campaign.
“One thing I promised I wouldn’t do is bring up last season,” head coach Van Vanatta said. “Last season is last season, and this year is totally different.”
Indeed it is. Coaching through a pandemic has made things difficult for Vanatta and the Bruins. From daily temperature checks to limited fans in the stands, everything about this season will be far from the usual. However, Vanatta understands the importance of following protocol in order to get his players through a full season.
“They aren’t like myself, where you can tell me to go on by my lonesome and I’ll be fine,” Vanatta said. “These kids are looking for and need something to do with their free time.”
On the field, Rock Bridge will be sporting many new faces after graduating 18 players in the spring, many of whom played key roles for the team. The biggest change comes at quarterback as junior Nathan Dent will open the season under center for Rock Bridge. Dent has played sparingly for the Bruins, only completing two passes as the backup QB last season. However, Dent’s ability to threaten defenses with his legs gives Rock Bridge an added weapon. Paired with senior running back Bryce Jackson, Vanatta believes the offense will be more dynamic this season.
“He can still drop back and throw the ball well, but he gives us a more elusive quarterback,” Vanatta said. “Last season, we had more of a pocket passing quarterback. This year we’ll be using a lot more run-pass option plays.”
On the defensive side, the Bruins have big holes to fill after defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding and linebacker Will Norris graduated in May. Logan-Redding, now a freshman at Minnesota, and Norris, a freshman at Missouri, gave the Bruins size and experience in the front seven. Now, Rock Bridge is faced with replacing two star players. Vanatta understands how difficult it is to lose players of that caliber, comparing the situation to losing star running back Nate Peat and defensive back Martez Manuel going into the 2019 season.
“It’s a next man up mentality,” Vanatta said. “You can’t easily replace those guys, but it’s part of high school football. We have a lot of guys who are ready to step up for us this year.”
Rock Bridge opens its season against Staley. The Falcons went 10-3 last season, losing in the state semifinal. However, similar to the Bruins, they face the challenge of having an inexperienced roster as they graduated 23 seniors from their 2019 team. Vanatta looks forward to the early-season challenge.
“I’ve just been telling them that we have a chance,” Vanatta said. “This is a brand new season.”
Kickoff against Staley is at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge High School. There will be reduced capacity at the game in accordance with health and safety protocols. Players are allowed only one guest in attendance.