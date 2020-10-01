American minster Henry Ward Beecher once said, “Our best successes often come after our greatest disappointments.”
Rock Bridge football (4-1) faced its first setback of the season last week against Helias (5-0).
The Bruins couldn’t keep up with the Crusaders, losing 56-24.
After the game, coach Van Vanatta hoped the loss could be used as a teaching point to help the Bruins clean up the issues they have on both sides of the ball.
Rock Bridge looked dominant in its first four games, albeit against teams with a combined record of 4-16 in 2020.
However, the lingering concerns Vanatta had about the team plagued it against Helias.
The Bruins have another uphill task this week, taking on their second straight undefeated team.
Rock Bridge returns home as it hosts Liberty (5-0) on Friday.
Entering Friday’s matchup, the Blue Jays come in ranked No. 1 in Class 6. The Bruins, meanwhile, are No. 9.
“They’re a pretty good football team,” Vanatta said. “They execute well. They’re ranked at the top of 6A for a reason. They can run the ball, and they can pass the ball.”
Liberty will rely heavily on running back Wentric Williams III, who leads the Liberty offense with 875 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Quarterback Luke Smith isn’t much of a scrambler, though, which bodes well for a Bruins defense that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Smith’s favorite target this season has been Caden Dennis, who has 350 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, everyone is available except cornerback Max Vanatta, who is out with a broken leg.
While Rock Bridge will have most of its team dressed, the Bruins are still healing from injuries.
“We’ve got a couple guys nicked up here and there,” Vanatta said. “When you play a physical team like Helias, some guys come out of it banged up. That kind of stuff just comes with football.”
With a banged up defense, especially in the secondary, the Bruins will have to rely on their offense to keep pace with the high-octane offense of Liberty.
Quarterback Nathan Dent had a mixed performance against Helias, but his ability to improvise and extend plays gave the Bruins a chance.
Through five games, Dent has 12 passing touchdowns, three of which came against the Crusaders.
Dent will need to continue to keep defenses honest in the passing game to take pressure off Rock Bridge’s rushing attack.
“He’s a playmaker,” Vanatta said. “He’s a tough kid. He had a good week of practice.”
Look for Payton Messer to play a key role for the Bruins, as he’s become Rock Bridge’s No. 1 receiver.
Messer has 12 catches for 204 yards and five touchdowns this year.
He has recently emerged as Dent’s favorite target; the two have found a good connection.
While the Rock Bridge passing game has shown steady improvement and become more prominent, the Bruins are still a power running team.
However, Rock Bridge had to abandon the run game against Helias as it played from behind nearly all game. Still, the Bruins managed to get 199 yards on the ground.
Running back Bryce Jackson continues to be the tempo setter for Rock Bridge’s offense.
When Jackson gets going, he presents problems for opposing defenses.
Look for Vanatta to call Jackson’s number early and — if the Bruins can keep the game within reach — often.
“He’s got great vision, and he’s a workhorse,” Vanatta said. “I’d like to see his yards after contact, because he’s always breaking off tackles.”
While Liberty can put up points with just about anybody in the state, it can also get stops defensively just as often.
In a season where many Missouri teams are putting up record numbers offensively, the Blue Jays have only allowed 23.4 points per game.
The key matchup to look for is how Rock Bridge’s offense fares against Liberty’s defense.
“They’ve got three or four guys on defense that can really make some plays, but I’m not making any excuses for us,” Vanatta said. “When the lights go on, we have to execute.”
Rock Bridge takes on Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday at home.