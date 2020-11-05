All year long, Rock Bridge football (6-3) has taken care of business against inferior opponents. However, this week, the Bruins will be the underdog, a role they have struggled to succeed in of late. All three of their losses have come against powerhouse teams that are still competing in the playoffs.
Rock Bridge will have an opportunity to change this narrative Friday as it travels to the Kansas City area to take on Liberty North (7-2) in the Class 6 District 4 semifinals.
“These kids have played hard all year,” coach Van Vanatta said. “We’ve played against a lot of adversity all year. We’re ready for it. We’re the underdogs, so we’ve got nothing to lose. It doesn’t bother me. I’ve been in these situations before.”
Last week against Troy Buchanan, the Bruins — the No. 3 seed in the eight-team district — put together one of their most cohesive performances on their way to a 31-20 victory. Rock Bridge limited its penalties and avoided giving up big plays, something that’s hindered the Bruins toward the end of the season.
“It’s just a matter of if we can cut down our mistakes,” Vanatta said. “I think the last couple of weeks we’ve done a good job with that.”
Rock Bridge continues to lean on quarterback Nathan Dent and running back Bryce Jackson. Dent ran for 132 yards and chipped in with three total touchdowns last week, while Jackson rushed for 123 yards, including one touchdown. While the two have been spectacular all year, they may be looking at their toughest assignment yet.
Opposing teams are only averaging 16.6 points per game against Liberty North. That average would have been even lower had the Eagles not lost their first two games of the season, giving up at least 30 points in both. Since then, Liberty North hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in a contest, rattling off a seven-game winning streak.
The Eagles — the No. 2 seed — didn’t need much from their defense last week, as they dominated Hickman 49-7. Liberty North relies heavily on the run game, drawing comparisons from Vanatta to his offense.
“They run the football really well,” Vanatta said. “They complete the passes they need to complete. They’re very similar to what our offensive system looks like.”
While Rock Bridge may be the lower seed, Vanatta preaches to his team not to overlook the moment.
“Enjoy the fact that we get to play another football game while a lot of other teams are sitting at home,” Vanatta said.
The Bruins take on the Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday in Liberty. The winner advances to play either Liberty or Blue Springs for the district title next week.