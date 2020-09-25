Down 35-17 late in the third quarter on the road, Rock Bridge football needed an answer if they wanted to continue their undefeated season.
Marching down the field on a 10-play drive, Rock Bridge faced a fourth-and-inches.
The Bruins gave the ball to their star running back Bryce Jackson, however he was met by a host of Helias defenders in the backfield and came up short.
The proceeding play, the Crusaders responded with a 68-yard touchdown pass and never looked back.
Rock Bridge football (4-1, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Association) suffered its first loss of the season to Helias (5-0, 3-0 CMAC) 56-24 on Friday.
Helias entered the matchup ranked as one of the elite teams in Class 4 and possesses one of the most potent offenses in the state of Missouri, averaging 43.2 points per game.
The Crusaders offense got going early and often. Helias dominated in the run game, something the Bruins have recently struggled to stop. Last week, Rock Bridge gave up 486 rushing yards to Capital City.
Helias entered Friday's matchup rushing for over 300 yards in its past two games.
Alex Clement got the Crusaders on the board with an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Clement would add another rushing touchdown in the second half.
The Bruins especially had trouble defending the dual-threat ability of the Crusaders quarterback Jacob Weaver. Weaver set the tempo for the Helias offense, accounting for four touchdowns: three through the air and one on the ground.
"He's a hell of a football player," coach Van Vanatta said. "He willed his team to victory."
The game that had all the makings of an offensive shootout and Rock Bridge seemed like it was poised for another high-scoring game. Coming on the heels of an 11-touchdown game last week against Capital City, the Bruins hoped to continue with their high-octane offense. However, Rock Bridge struggled to consistently put good drives together.
Running back Bryce Jackson willed Rock Bridge early as the Bruins relied heavily on the run game. On his first carry, Jackson rushed for 30 yards, his longest run of the day. He would end the game with 27 carries.
Quarterback Nathan Dent also struggled to find a rhythm offensively, going 9/20 . Helias' stifling pass rush didn't allow Dent much time to throw.
While only completing nine passes, three of them translated into points for Rock Bridge. Besides an early field goal, Dent's three touchdown passes accounted for all of the Bruins points.
“He’s a warrior,” Vanatta said. “He’s a special kid. He made some incredible throws and just dropped them right in there.”
Mason Gortmaker, Payton Messer and Chi'dron Wright were on the receiving end of Dent's touchdowns. However, the Bruins couldn't keep up with the powerful Crusader offense.
“We moved the ball a couple times, but we would have a penalty or a sack and those are drive-killers,” Vanatta said. “Other than that, I was happy with the offense and what we did.”
To be successful moving forward, Vanatta believes the team needs to shore up some things schematically, while also getting healthier on defense.
“It sucks," Vanatta said. "It hurts, but we’re still a good football team. I told them — making mistakes and not doing what your'e taught is going to catch up to us and it caught up to us this week. That’s the key. We’re going to find out what kind of team we are and whether or not these kids are going to come out and fix the things we need to fix. If we do that, I think we’ll be alright."
With the win, Helias gains sole possession of first place in the CMAC.
Rock Bridge will return home to take on Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday.