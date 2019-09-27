The Providence Bowl takes place only once every year, and city bragging rights often mean more than either team's record coming into the game.
But in recent history, Rock Bridge has bucked that trend. They haven't lost to cross-town rival Hickman since 2012 and have often dominated, winning by margins of 31-0, 41-9 and 22-0 in that span.
This season, however, Rock Bridge had the appearance of an underdog on first glance: 0-4 since losing now-Stanford running back Nate Peat to graduation and still finding its footing.
If there was ever a year for the Kewpies to break their six-year slump against their longest-played rival, this was the year. But the Bruins' streak of Providence dominance lives on.
Rock Bridge utilized a 22-0 first-half start Friday and notched its first win of 2019 (39-8) through a stellar performance from senior quarterback Grant Hajicek, a lockdown defense and a team that capitalized on every Hickman mistake.
The usual throwing-heavy quarterback had 107 yards through the air complemented by two passing touchdowns. Hajicek also had 95 rushing yards to go along with another score on the ground — something that surprised even him.
"I've ran for like two touchdowns in my career until tonight. My max is like 30 yards, maybe," Hajicek said. "The holes were there. The offensive line was great. They've been good all season and working hard, but they really took it to the next level tonight."
The offensive line was part of a great night within the trenches for the Bruins. In addition to Hajicek's success with his legs, junior Bryce Jackson — the usual anchor of the Rock Bridge run game — chipped into the rushing attack with 135 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns of his own.
On the defensive line, the Bruins did damage of their own. Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown was sacked five times by an effective Bruins' pass rush that forced three fumbles.
Rock Bridge head coach Van Vannata remarked that it was good to get the rivalry victory, but even better to shake off the winless record. He said that it had been a "rough four weeks" and to see the zero in the record change to a one was pleasing.
"We've played four physical football teams, and in all honestly probably should've walked away with two of them," Vannata said. "The kids prepared hard this week. I'll take the win and I'm excited for it, but we've got to continue to keep working. It's a long season."
Rock Bridge came out swinging as the game began. The defense forced a three-and-out immediately, then Hajicek led the Bruins on a nine-play, 50-yard drive on his opening series that ended in a 10-yard rushing score from him to give the Bruins a 7-0 lead.
From there, Rock Bridge was never in danger of losing that lead. Will Norris kicked in one of his two field goals on the night the very next drive, followed by later touchdowns from Jackson with 10:21 left in the first half and a pass from Hajicek to Brett Mooney with a minute to go.
Even when Brown led the Kewpies 65 yards downfield with less than a minute to close out the half, Rock Bridge stood its ground and didn't panic, keeping Hickman from scoring again the rest of the game. In fact, Brown's 26-yard passing score with a second left in the first half would be one of just two completions and the only one that went for positive yardage.
"We've beat ourselves a lot (on defense) the last four weeks," Vannata said. "They did their job. What's happened to us on the defensive side of the ball lately is that we've had a lot of breakdowns. Our focus this week was to really concentrate on what you have to do and do your job."
Next, Rock Bridge plays at 7 p.m. Friday against Jefferson City at home.