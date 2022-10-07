As its done since Week 2, Rock Bridge got into a rhythm offensively and did enough on defense to earn another win.
But Friday night's victory was extra sweet.
The Bruins became the first team other than Helias to win the Central Missouri Activities Conference title, defeating intracity rival Battle 48-35 on the Spartans' home field.
Rock Bridge led 42-21 with 10 minutes remaining, but senior running back Rickie Dunn scored two of his three touchdowns in a three-minute stretch to cut the deficit to seven. Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby, who finished with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, also used his legs to keep the Spartans in the game.
"(On the) called runs, he did a great job," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said of Goolsby. "We've been holding off on doing that for a little bit, but we knew we'd need it. They elected to play coverage, and if you drop seven or eight guys into coverage, Goolsby is going to run on you."
Rock Bridge (6-1, 5-0) responded with a long drive to run out the clock. The Bruins converted a crucial fourth-and-3 with just over a minute left, and Tomisaac Johnson provided the exclamation point with a 2-yard rushing touchdown as time expired. Johnson finished with 102 yards on the ground.
"We needed to milk (the clock), and our kids were able to do it," Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins said. "It showed some toughness and discipline."
The Bruins began the game how they ended it. Their offense punished Battle with a balanced attack — 197 yards passing, 180 yards rushing — and that versatility on offense led to an 8-yard touchdown run by Cooper Myers to start the scoring.
"I don't think that we had a clean, four-quarter game all season before this," Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser said.
Battle (2-5, 2-3) tied the game with its only long pass of the game. Goolsby's 39-yard toss to Daqual Wright was the highlight of Battle's aerial attack, which was plagued by drops and overthrows.
The Bruins dominated the rest of the first half. They ran the ball at will, attacking the edges of the Spartans' defense. On the other side of the ball, the Spartans' offense couldn't get anything going outside of Goolsby scrambling to avoid the Bruins' aggressive pass rush.
"Those kids are talented. They play really hard and play together," Dubinski said of Rock Bridge. "They play a really respectable brand of football. They play physical, and they didn't flinch."
Rock Bridge led 28-13 at halftime, but a Dunn touchdown run in the third quarter made it a one-possession game going into the fourth.
Kaiser, who finished with 174 yards passing yards and 36 yards rushing after briefly leaving the field in the first quarter, answered back with a scoring drive early in the fourth. Goolsby tossed an interception on the next drive, and Johnson made the miscue hurt with a 10-yard rushing TD to put the Spartans in a three-score hole.
Rock Bridge will look to complete its perfect CMAC slate at home in the Providence Bowl against Hickman (1-6, 1-4) next Friday. The Kewpies are coming off a 52-20 loss at Grain Valley.
Battle will play at Jefferson City (3-4, 2-3) next Friday. The Jays also lost to an intracity rival Friday, falling 38-21 to Helias.