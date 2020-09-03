Rock Bridge football coach Van Vanatta understands how important it is to keep his team focused, especially after a thrilling win in the Bruins‘ season opener over Staley last Friday.
“These guys are pretty grounded,” Vanatta said. “I told the seniors that they have an opportunity to go 2-0 to start your last season. That’d be pretty exciting. Our seniors are doing a great job leading the team, keeping our kids focused.”
Rock Bridge (1-0) looks to continue its momentum going into its matchup with Smith-Cotton (0-1) on Friday.
The Bruins hope to continue to build off the run game, as 197 of their 286 total yards against Staley came on the ground. Quarterback Nathan Dent wasn’t needed much in the passing game, however his contributions in the rushing department helped Rock Bridge sneak by Staley.
Vanatta’s game plan was to get Dent, who made his first career start last week, settled in. The coaching staff plans to open the passing game up for receivers like Max Vanatta and Logan Wittman.
“We’re trying to get them more involved in the offense,” Vanatta said. “We were staying pretty simple because we felt comfortable with our running attack. We’re still going to run the football, don’t get me wrong. We’re just getting Dent into the flow of the game.”
Another focal point for Vanatta this week in practice was monitoring running back Bryce Jackson. The senior had 29 carries against Staley, something Vanatta doesn’t envision becoming a trend.
“He (Jackson) bounced around this week,” Vanatta said. “He looked pretty good. Early in the game we just didn’t want our quarterback to do too much. I think if we didn’t do that I don’t know if he would have that success later. He’s a weapon as well.”
Rock Bridge will be heavy favorites against the Tigers, who are coming off a 1-9 season in 2019 which included a 48-21 loss against the Bruins. Smith-Cotton started off 2020 with a 32-6 loss against Moberly last Friday. The Tigers nearly matched Moberly in total yards but lost four fumbles.
“They’ve got a young football team,” Vanatta said. “They’re real physical. They’re going to try and pound the ball at you offensively with a little play action here and there.”
Despite the Tigers’ loss last week , Vanatta instructed his players not to overlook Smith-Cotton, or anyone for that matter.
“I tell our guys all the time don’t look at scores. The best team we’re playing is Friday night because that’s the team we’re playing,” Vanatta said. “They’re going to show up. I think it will be a successful game for us as long as we can clean up our mistakes and get better at what we do.”
Rock Bridge takes on Smith-Cotton at 7 p.m. Friday in Sedalia.