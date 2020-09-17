Rock Bridge football has looked impressive in all three phases so far this season.
Along with the high-scoring offense, the Bruins’ defense has come up with multiple crucial stops and turnovers when it needed them most.
Add to that the resilient play on special teams, and it‘s clear to see why Rock Bridge has opened the season undefeated.
The Bruins (3-0, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will look to keep their winning ways going in their matchup against Capital City (0-3, 0-2) on Friday.
With a win this week over the Cavaliers, the Bruins would exceed last season’s win total.
Rock Bridge will look to build off its second-half offensive performance against Jefferson City last week. After looking stagnant and inconsistent in the first half, the Bruins started to see success moving the football late in the game.
Running back Bryce Jackson continues to set the tone for the Bruins’ offense, with four touchdowns in the opening three games.
“He’s not a back that’s going to break off big runs, but he’s going to get you 4 or 5 yards a carry every time,” coach Van Vanatta said.
Jackson’s ability to apply pressure on opposing defenses benefits quarterback Nathan Dent. The threat of Jackson running the ball has also opened up the play-action passing game for the Bruins.
Similarly, Dent takes pressure off Jackson. Dent’s ability to give Rock Bridge an added weapon in the running game makes it difficult for opponents to key in on Jackson.
“The two have a great connection,” Vanatta said. “We’re still throwing in some wrinkles here and there, but they have good chemistry.”
Capital City enters the matchup looking for its first win of the season. In fact, Rock Bridge has yet to face an opponent that had a win in its record at the time it played the Bruins.
Capital City’s biggest weakness has been its defense, or lack thereof. In their first three games, the Cavaliers have been outscored 152-46. This is a good sign for the Bruins, who enter with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the conference. Rock Bridge’s 30.3 points per game is tied for third in the CMAC.
Offensively, Capital City ranks near the bottom of the CMAC. The Cavaliers’ 15.3 points per game is the second-lowest in the conference, ahead of only Smith-Cotton’s 7.3.
However, last week the Cavaliers had their best game of this young season, scoring 27 points against Hickman.
“They’ve got a young group over there,” Vanatta said. “They can still put some points on the board. We’ve got to make sure we don’t make any mistakes.”
The Bruins’ defense plans on preventing the young Cavaliers from finding progress offensively. Jeremiah Nathan and Tomisaac Johnson came up with second-half turnovers to help Rock Bridge prevail in last week’s game against Jefferson City. The Bruins are looking for similar results against Capital City.
“We continue to get better and better each day,” Vanatta said. “Getting those turnovers and getting the ball back to our offense is huge.”
An underrated bright spot for Rock Bridge has come in the form of kicker Jack Bower. After missing two kicks in the Bruins’ season opener against Staley, Bower has been perfect on field goals and extra points. This includes his 27-yard game-winning field goal against the Jays last week.
“He’s only a sophomore,” Vanatta said. “He’s played quarterback most of his life and just started getting into kicking. It was a big-time kick, and I was confident that he could make it.”
Rock Bridge takes on Capital City at 7 p.m. Friday at home.