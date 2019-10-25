Grant Hajicek rolled out of the pocket midway through the second quarter of Friday’s game against Francis Howell. Rock Bridge was winning 7-0, but it was third-and-10 and the Bruins needed to convert.
He found wide receiver Brett Mooney with enough space to get a first down. But instead of hitting Mooney, his throw hit the referee and fell incomplete.
“I was not (trying to hit the referee),” Hajicek said with a laugh. “I was throwing it to Brett, man. I was trying to make a little Patrick Mahomes across-the-body throw. I talked to (the referee) afterwards. He thought I did it on purpose…”
The throw may have been unintentional, but things fell apart for the Bruins afterwards. Vikings lineman TJ Houston blocked the ensuing punt on fourth down, and he returned it all the way to the end zone to tie the game.
Rock Bridge would go on to lose 14-7, finishing the regular season with a 3-6 record. Special teams blunders were the culprit this time as running back Gideon Niboh added to Houston’s blocked punt with a 60-yard punt return of his own to score the game-winning touchdown just before halftime.
“It was two plays that changed the momentum,” coach Van Vanatta said. “(The first) was a breakdown in assignment and lineman technique. And (the second), we fell asleep. We stopped on the ball and didn’t cover it.”
The Bruins have had trouble starting well in games the entire season, but Friday was an exception. They scored on their first drive of the game, after Hajicek’s 13-yard pass to Spencer Nivens capped off a 48-yard march in just seven plays. It was the first time the Bruins had taken a lead against a team with a winning record since a Peyton Carr pick-six gave his side a 7-0 lead against Rockhurst in the season opener.
Rock Bridge’s defense was outstanding Friday night, ensuring that the lead wouldn’t be given up so easily. Tre Manuel intercepted Vikings quarterback Alex Pipes in the end zone on the next drive, and Carr picked him off a second time near midfield in the second quarter. In fact, the Vikings didn’t score a single offensive point the rest of the game.
But neither did the Bruins, and that left them vulnerable when their special teams failed them on those two occasions just before halftime.
“It’s frustrating because after the first drive we were definitely excited and we felt like we had a lot of momentum,” Hajicek said. “We felt like if we scored again then we might be able to take control early, but it was something that we just couldn’t execute.
“Coach V always talks about how it takes everyone doing their job to move the ball and to get stops and we just never really put it together after that first drive,” he added.
A 42-yard reception by Francis Howell’s Jackson Hetzel coming out of the break looked as if it would set up another score, but Rock Bridge’s defense held strong on the goal line, preventing the Vikings from punching it in. Josh Deal missed a 21-yard field goal on fourth down, and it was game on, once again.
But just as the Bruins were gaining momentum for a fourth-quarter comeback, Hajicek threw an interception that was returned all the way to the 17-yard line. The Rock Bridge defense still managed to keep the Vikings out of the end zone when Manuel made his second end zone interception of the game, this one coming from a Niboh pass on a failed trick play. But the offense couldn’t move the chains and Francis Howell was able to run out the clock.
It was the final home game ever for Hajicek, Manuel and the 17 other seniors on the team.
“It didn’t really set in until (Howell) got that last first down,” Hajicek said. “I was like, ‘Dang it's really…’ It’s not over, but it’s over for here. It’s been a good career and everything comes to an end, but now we’re just focused on (the next game).”
The district tournament will start Friday for Rock Bridge. Blue Springs is the most likely opponent, but MSHSAA will confirm the district schedules in the coming days.
Vanatta knows that regardless of who the Bruins face in the playoffs, they need to cut down on the mistakes that have prevented them from winning close games all season long.
“We can play with anybody,” Vanatta said. “But next week, we have 48 minutes to not beat ourselves.”
