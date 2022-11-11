After the final whistle Friday, Rock Bridge Stadium fell eerily silent for the first time all season as fans witnessed the Bruins' first and final home loss of the season.
Rock Bridge lost 44-21 to De Smet, who captured the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 title for the third time in four years. The Spartans will host Lee's Summit North in the Class 6 semifinals next Friday in St. Louis.
The Bruins finished their season 9-3, more than doubling their win total from last season.
De Smet's talent dominated throughout as the Spartans rushed for over 350 yards while holding Rock Bridge to 232 yards of offense.
Things started positively for the Bruins as they forced a De Smet punt and picked up two quick first downs. But the drive quickly fell apart after quarterback Sam Kaiser was sacked on three consecutive plays.
Kaiser returned after sitting out last week's district semifinal win over Hazelwood Central due to an ankle injury. Backup Brady Davidson split time with Kaiser during the first half as the latter struggled to evade the Spartans' pass rush, which finished with nine sacks.
To make matters worse for the Bruins, the ensuing punt was blocked, setting up a 10-yard rushing touchdown for quarterback Christian Cotton. The Spartans (7-5) failed to convert the extra point but had successfully captured momentum.
Another sack followed by a blocked punt set up a 16-yard rushing score by De Smet's Elijah Thomas.
However, the Spartans booted the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, and Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins chose to make the visitors re-kick. The decision paid off in the form of an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown by Stephen Gibson.
De Smet wasted no time answering. Christian Gray returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to the Bruins' 3-yard line, leading to a rushing touchdown by Trevon Pigge-Blake to put the Spartans ahead 20-7 after a wild first quarter.
The Spartans padded their lead with 10 points in 63 seconds. Cotton tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass — the Spartans' only completion of the game — with 1:32 left in the second quarter. Gray then intercepted Davidson to set up a field goal and make it 30-7.
Thomas recorded his second rushing touchdown — a 14-yard scamper — midway through the third quarter. Spencer Irvin recovered a muffed De Smet punt that gave Rock Bridge a glimmer of hope, but a third blocked kick doomed the Bruins on a field goal attempt.
Rock Bridge scored two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter — a 75-yard fumble return by Grayson Cutchlow and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Davidson to Mark Hajicek — but the deficit was too great to overcome.
Cotton capped the scoring with a 32-yard rushing score at the 4:58 mark of the fourth.
Davidson played the entire second half and finished 11 of 24 passing for 121 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins said that while he'd prepared to face De Smet, he hadn't prepared for the emotion of the end of the season. He praised his team's resiliency, which he said made it feel like the Bruins were never out of a game.
"Our kids have had to fight through tough times, and they've come out on the positive side a lot," Perkins said. "That's a testament to their leadership, their character and how much they love each other."
The Bruins coach smiled unwaveringly as he spoke about the group of 26 seniors, who welcomed him with open arms when he was hired this past spring.
"These dudes are family," Perkins said. "I just look forward to continuing our relationships. It feels like it's over because we're not on the field together, but our relationships won't end."