Rock Bridge's offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night in a 48-35 shootout win against Battle.

The Bruins captured their first Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time in the league's short history, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

