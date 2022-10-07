Rock Bridge's offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night in a 48-35 shootout win against Battle.
The Bruins captured their first Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time in the league's short history, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
The victory was a dream come true for first-year coach Matt Perkins and his team.
"When (defensive coordinator) Ethan Smith and I got together, that was the goal from the beginning. Let's go win the CMAC," Perkins said.
Following a few high-scoring but sluggish weeks of play, the Rock Bridge offense was surgical against the Spartans, finishing with 372 yards.
Rock Bridge started the scoring quickly after receiving the opening kickoff with a Cooper Myers rushing touchdown. After a lull in the action, Sam Kaiser and the offense began carving up the Spartans' defense.
The junior threw two second-quarter touchdown passes to running back Stephen Gibson and set up another Myers TD before the half ended. Kaiser returned to form after an uncharacteristic performance last week against Lutheran St. Charles, completing 12 of 19 passes for 174 yards and three scores. He also rushed for 36 yards.
Tomisaac Johnson continued to solidify his place in the offense, rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns — including one on the last play of the game.
Kaiser described winning the conference title as "the best sports feeling of (his life)."
"It's such a hard conference. Beating all the teams we did is really remarkable for the first year of work. It's really awesome," Kaiser added.
With the conference title secured, the next step for Rock Bridge is completing an undefeated run through the league. The Bruins have the opportunity to do just that next week at home in the Providence Bowl against Hickman (1-6, 1-4).
"We have to go and win the one next week or you end up feeling bad about it," Perkins said. "If we're able to pull it off next week, we'll celebrate really big."