Rock Bridge donned its yellow jerseys, and mothers held yellow roses during Friday’s senior night ceremony preceding a 42-13 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
Twenty-six seniors were honored before the game. Following the win, Bruins coach Matt Perkins felt grateful to have inherited the large group of veterans in his first year at Rock Bridge.
“The leadership of those guys is tremendous. I’m proud of them,” Perkins said.
With the nonconference win, the Bruins (5-1) extended their winning streak to five.
Rock Bridge opened the game with a 16-yard touchdown run by Cooper Myers.
After the Bruins forced a three-and-out, senior running back Stephen Gibson corralled a screen pass from junior quarterback Sam Kaiser and weaved through defenders for a 67-yard TD to make it 14-0.
The remainder of the first half featured little offense.
With the offense stalled, Rock Bridge's defense continued its stifling play, holding the Cougars to 30 yards of offense in the first half and forcing seven punts.
After a slow start to the third quarter, Myers found the end zone again with a 4-yard run.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-3) finally got its offense going facing a three-score deficit. Quarterback Mike Gerdine tossed an 89-yard touchdown pass to running back Allen Mitchell and a 73-yard score to receiver Kaleb Mays.
Sandwiched between the Cougars' two scores was an 89-yard kickoff return TD by Rock Bridge running back Drevyn Seamon.
Rock Bridge extended its lead to 35-13 early in the fourth after linebacker Crew Norden blocked a punt to set up a 16-yard rushing TD by Gibson.
Seamon then rushed 68 yards to set up a 9-yard score as the game ended.
Despite the large margin of victory, Perkins wasn’t thrilled with his offense. The Bruins committed seven penalties, punted four times and turned the ball over on downs once.
“At the end of the day, if we keep making the same mistakes, maybe that’s on me. We’ll figure it out and we’ll get better,” Perkins said.
On the other hand, Perkins was pleased with his defense. The Bruins allowed 262 yards, most of which came on the two touchdowns that occurred less than a apart. Rock Bridge also tallied five tackles for loss and one sack.
The Bruins will put their 4-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference record on the line next Friday in a road game against intra-city rival Battle (2-4, 2-2). The Spartans are coming off a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton.