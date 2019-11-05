Rock Bridge football coach Van Vanatta isn’t used to losing. In his eight seasons as a head coach with Hazelwood Central and Rock Bridge leading up to 2019, he had a 76-22 record and had won a district title with the Hawks in 2013. He’d also made it all the way to the district championship game in 2014, ’15 and ’16 with the Hawks and in 2018 with the Bruins.
But in 2019, he only made it as far as the first round. Rock Bridge’s 17-10 defeat against Blue Springs on Friday ensured the Bruins ended with a 3-7 record, Vanatta’s first losing season since 2011, when he finished 5-6 in his first season as a head coach.
“It’s not what we expected,” Vanatta said. “It was a rough year. It was a lot of heartbreak and disappointment.”
This Rock Bridge team consistently lost games with mental mistakes. Whether it was lacking the right determination and energy at the start of the game (the Bruins scored a combined 34 points in the first halves of their seven losses), or key lapses in crucial moments (the Bruins lost five games by seven points or less), Vanatta’s side just kept coming up short against the good teams. Rock Bridge’s three victories came against teams with a combined record of 7-26.
That being said, Rock Bridge did play one of the toughest schedules in the state. The seven teams the Bruins lost to have a combined record of 51-18, and all but one of them are still alive in their respective playoff tournaments. The Bruins were also often able to finish games against those teams strongly after starting them poorly, as they shut out five of those tough opponents in the fourth quarter.
So it’s difficult to draw definitive conclusions from a team that was plenty talented itself, but just not as good as its opponents were.
Vanetta expressed that he has learned a lot about being a coach from this unique season. He said there were times where he found himself so frustrated that he forgot about how difficult games like these were for his players.
“I was kind of putting my ego ahead of concentrating on the kids and what they were going through,” Vanatta said. “That will probably be the biggest thing I reflect about moving forward from this season.”
And he has a lot to think about heading into 2020. The team will graduate 18 seniors in May, most of them starters. Running back Bryce Jackson and offensive lineman Drew Nichols are going to be some of the only returners with a lot of experience from the last two years.
“We’re going to be young (next season),” Vanatta said. “We’ll have some seniors and juniors in there but not a lot of guys that have seen a lot of playing time.”
The new wave of players will have to commit to improving their physical bodies this offseason — “The most important thing for us at this time is to get stronger in the weight room,” Vanatta said — so that they will be able to focus on the mental challenges of being a varsity starter by the time the regular season comes around.
Jackson and Nichols will be leaders in molding next year’s team, and Vanatta is also excited about sophomore quarterback Nathan Dent’s potential. Dent will offer a more “elusive” version of the position than 6-foot-4 Grant Hajicek did in the last two years, but the sum total of his varsity experience to date is two completions for 20 yards, so he will be learning a lot about the job next season.
For now, Vanatta says that everyone just needs a break in order to fully reflect on the 2019 season and how they can improve for the future.
“If you don’t learn from a season like this then you’re not going to get better,” he said.