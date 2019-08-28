Ever since Rock Bridge football ended its 2018 season with a defeat in the State Quarterfinals, the biggest question facing the team has been how it will handle the graduation of its all-time leading rusher, Nate Peat.
Peat ran for 2,529 yards and 24 touchdowns in his senior season before committing to play at Stanford University, but the returning running back trio of Peyton Carr, Miles Cheatum and Bryce Jackson combined for just 59 carries among them. So how would this inexperienced group of rushers cope with the pressure of replacing one of Rock Bridge’s best players in program history?
The preseason jamboree last weekend showed that the Bruins’ run game is still strong, as the team steamrolled its way past Battle, Jefferson City and Hickman, mostly on the ground.
But it’s one thing to perform during a preseason jamboree, and an entirely different thing to turn around the next week and win against last year’s state runner-up. And that’s exactly what Rock Bridge is going to have to do when Rockhurst comes to visit Friday.
“They’re well-coached; that’s their strength,” Bruins coach Van Vanatta said. “They are sharp with line assignments and technique. They execute and they don’t make a lot of mistakes, and if they do, then they’ll come right back. They believe they’re going to come at you, do their thing and beat you man for man and make you make a mistake.”
But the Hawklets also lost multiple key players from last season to graduation, so Vanatta doesn’t know exactly what to expect when going position by position. His plan is to establish the run game and let quarterback Grant Hajicek step up when the opportunity arises.
“Really, we’re keeping it pretty simple,” Vanatta said.
That clarity of thinking is needed for an offense searching for a new identity.
“Last year, we knew what to expect,” Vanatta said. “This year, we don’t really know what to expect yet. We don’t know what kind of team is going to come out and show up. I’m not saying that negatively or positively, I’m just saying I don’t quite know what this team is made of yet.”
Rockhurst is returning two second team All-State linebackers in Tucker Atwood and Tommy Eckels. They’ll anchor a defense that will be a significant step up from the defenses Rock Bridge faced last weekend. The duo could potentially run riot against the Bruins’ new-look offense.
By the same token, Rock Bridge could now have more options and flexibility with its gameplan with the departure of Peat. The trio of Carr, Cheatum and Jackson could prove to be too much for Rockhurst to handle.
“I think this game is going to show us who we are,” Vanatta said. “Last year, we really relied on Nate, whereas this year, you can’t just key in on one thing we do.”
For its part, the Bruins defense looks very similar to what it was in 2018. It has two returning second team All-State players in defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding and linebacker Will Norris, as well as an All-District cornerback in Spencer Nivens. They’ll all try to disrupt Rockhurst quarterback Nick Smrt.
The Bruins will be looking for their third consecutive victory against the Hawklets when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Rock Bridge.