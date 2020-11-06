Rock Bridge football knew it was an underdog, but that still didn't prepare it for the shellacking offered by Liberty North.
Across the board, Rock Bridge didn’t live up to its usual standard as the Bruins were defeated by the Eagles 44-0 on Friday in the Class 6 District 8 semifinal.
This is the first time Rock Bridge has been shutout since 2016 when it lost to Lee’s Summit 36-0.
Liberty North (8-3) jumped ahead early, scoring 23 points in the first quarter. Running back Zac Willingham-Davis set the tone for the Eagles, breaking multiple arm tackles and punishing Rock Bridge defenders on his way to three rushing touchdowns. Cayden Arzola chipped in in with two touchdowns on the ground.
“They’re a good football team,” coach Van Vanatta said. “We didn’t match the intensity early. We did some good things but couldn’t recover. The ball just didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
Rock Bridge (6-4) couldn’t handle the combination of speed and power from Liberty North. Whenever it looked like the Bruins might get over the hurdle, Willingham-Davis or Arzola would make another big run. Add two defensive pass interferences to the mix and the Eagles are on their way to playing for a district title.
While the Bruins’ defense had its hands full, the offense couldn’t bail it out as it had all season. After each rushing for over 100 yards in Rock Bridge’s quarterfinal matchup, quarterback Nathan Dent and running back Bryce Jackson struggled to gain yardage.
With the run game bottled up, the Bruins looked to the arm of Dent, which didn’t go much better, either. Dent went 10-for-23 through the air, mostly completing short screen passes. The Bruins' best opportunity for points came on a 32-yard pass attempt to Payton Messer that just missed his hands. Rock Bridge wouldn’t sniff the end zone again as three turnovers stalled any potential success.
“We just didn’t come out to play early,” Vanatta said. “We just couldn’t put it together. Couldn’t move the football early and put our defense in a bad situation.”
The Bruins even struggled on special teams. Liberty North opened the game with a 60-yard kickoff return. Later in the first quarter, down 14-0 and punting from its own territory, Rock Bridge mishandled a snap and was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
“The farther you go, the harder it gets,” Vanatta said. “We’re a young team. We’ve had a lot of guys out this year and we’ve been able to figure it out. We won six games. All in all, it was a more successful season than a bad season.”
The loss marks the final game for numerous seniors, including Jackson. In his four years at Rock Bridge, Vanatta has seen these specific players transition from freshman to seniors. Vanatta thanked them for their time as Bruins.
“I couldn’t be more proud of those kids,” Vanatta said. “They came here when I came here. They fought hard. I couldn’t ask for anything more from those kids.”
Liberty North will take on Liberty next week in the district championship.