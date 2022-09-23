Sam Kaiser reads the field

Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser reads the field as he prepares to pass on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City, Mo.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game.

Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.

  Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism.

