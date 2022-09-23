On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game.
Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.
Helias (3-2, 2-1 CMAC) lost its first conference game since the CMAC was formed in 2020.
Despite four penalties on its opening drive, Rock Bridge opened the scoring with a 9-yard TD pass from Sam Kaiser to senior running back Stephen Gibson.
The Bruins then recovered Helias' first snap from scrimmage in the end zone for a touchdown, making it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Rock Bridge's defense stifled the Crusaders for the majority of the first half and finished the game with two takeaways.
"(The defense) balled out,” Bruins coach Matt Perkins said. "They got the ball back in a lot of different situations. They played great, super physical as well.”
Kicker Joey Scardina extended the lead two drives later with a 40-yard field goal.
Korbin Fisher carried the Helias offense on the ensuing drive. Fisher was responsible for all 80 yards and capped the three-play drive with a 7-yard rushing score at the end of the first quarter.
The Bruins pushed their lead to 24-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Tomissac Johnson with a little more than three minutes left in the first half.
Helias answered back to make it 24-14 at intermission. Fisher recovered a fumble to set up the Helias offense deep in Rock Bridge territory, and senior quarterback Drew Miller capitalized with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Henry Neuenswander.
Both defenses dominated in the third period, forcing eight scoreless drives capped by punts and turnovers.
Helias running back Brady Rush scored from 4 yards out with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter, but Rock Bridge linebacker Grayson Cutchlow blocked the ensuing extra point.
The Bruins came up with another big play on special teams to preserve the victory.
Facing fourth-and-long in Helias territory on the following drive, Rock Bridge special teams coach Jake Floyd dialed up a fake punt. Senior Caleb Froman rushed 37 yards to the Crusaders' 1-yard line.
Perkins said the play was something Floyd had success running during his time at Truman State.
Cooper Myers capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to give the Bruins an 11-point lead with six minutes remaining.
Helias missed a field goal with three minutes left and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down as time expired.
“Elated” was the word Perkins used to describe his emotions following the Bruins' win over the Crusaders since 2018.
“Tonight was not pretty, and sometimes good teams do that to you,” Perkins added. “Our kids have a lot of heart and they’re doing all the little things right. I’m really proud of them.”
The win was also a bit of revenge for Perkins, whose West Plains team lost to Helias 36-30 in the 2020 Class 4 quarterfinals. The Crusaders went on to win the state championship.
Nursing a bruised shoulder, Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser played the entire game and broke numerous tackles on key first-down runs.
“There really wasn’t a doubt that he was going to get back out here,” Perkins said.
Kaiser completed 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards, a score and two interceptions. Senior Mark Hajicek led the way with five receptions for 56 yards.
Rock Bridge will get a break from conference play next Friday when it hosts Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) at 7 p.m.
Helias will look to break a two-game losing streak against crosstown rival Capital City (4-1).