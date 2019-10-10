Rock Bridge football is in a good spot at the moment. After starting the season 0-4, the Bruins are on a two game winning streak after defeating Jefferson City 41-28 last week and blowing out Hickman 39-8 the week before. They are likely to make it three in a row when Smith-Cotton (0-6) comes to town on Friday.
But coach Van Vanatta isn’t satisfied with sitting on his laurels from his last two victories.
“I’m a big believer that you have to work teams harder when they’re winning than you do when they’re losing,” Vanatta said. “Now that they’re winning, we’re trying to push these guys a little harder.”
It’s not that he’s disappointed with the improvements he’s seeing. He just knows that this team is still capable of more.
The Rock Bridge offense that had been outscored by its defense through two games is now starting to click, thanks to a tweak in the system that simplified the game plan and highlighted the team’s strengths.
Quarterback Grant Hajicek accounted for four touchdowns in the wins against Hickman and Jefferson City, while running backs Bryce Jackson and Miles Cheatum chipped in with five and two, respectively.
But the third-year coach is still trying to improve the Bruins’ defense (it gave up two deep passing touchdowns against the Jays last week), and its special teams (Rock Bridge has allowed touchdowns on the opening kickoff twice this season).
“I knew we had a good ball club from the beginning,” Vanatta said. “We had some adversity and injuries happen early in the season and we played a rough schedule. We weren’t executing on all cylinders and we were making a lot of mental mistakes.
“I’m happy with where we’ve gotten in the last few weeks, but we have to continue to get better," he said.
Rock Bridge may have defeated Smith-Cotton 49-0 last season, but the team knows it can’t afford any more slip ups.
“We’re in playoff football mode. It’s win or go home,” Vanatta said. “We dug ourselves a hole, so we’re trying to rebound and get ourselves situated in the district. I think we can make some noise as long as we can play this out, but we’ve got to get the ball rolling.”
The Bruins will also be bolstered by the eventual returns of running back Peyton Carr and wide receiver Max Vanatta, who have been sidelined since Week 3 with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. Carr played at linebacker for much of the Jefferson City game, but he hasn’t been able to play alongside Jackson at running back for three weeks now. But both of them have been feeling much better in practice this week and might be back at full strength by Friday.
The Bruins will face Smith-Cotton at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge.