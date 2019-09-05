Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta isn’t too upset that his team lost its season opener last week against Rockhurst.
He would have preferred a victory, of course, but he maintains that the 16-14 defeat, especially against last season’s state runner-up, isn’t the worst thing that could have happened to the Bruins.
“Sometimes an early loss is a good thing because it teaches us what we need to fix,” Vanatta said. “We just don’t want it to continue happening.”
Vanatta’s key to ensuring that his team doesn’t suffer the same fate against De Smet on Friday is to improve the mental side of the Bruins’ game. Against Rockhurst, he lamented how often an individual mental mistake was made, whether it be a missed block or a blown coverage.
“It was just every play, one guy didn’t do his job and it showed,” Vanatta said. “But when we did what we were supposed to do, they didn’t get much on us.”
In his team's second game of a gruelling early season schedule, Vanatta will need his players to be sharp mentally against De Smet. The Spartans went 9-3 last year and reached the quarterfinals of the state championship. They began this season with a 35-0 victory against Hazelwood Central last week.
“(The Spartans) are very disciplined,” Vanatta said. “They’re experienced, they know what they’re doing. They’re big and physical, they’re a lot like Rockhurst.”
But unlike the Hawklets, Vanatta will be more familiar with his opponents’ game plan due to his personal and professional connections with De Smet assistant coach John Pukala. The pair worked together at Hazelwood Central High School, where Pukala was the athletic director and Vanatta was the football team’s defensive coordinator and then head coach, and they have remained good friends off the field.
But there will be no love lost when the two teams face off Friday, and Vanatta will try to make full use of his knowledge of the opponent. He said the Spartans will use a traditional 4-3 defense that is very similar to the one he had at Hazelwood.
Rock Bridge’s top priority, besides mental sharpness, remains establishing a running game with Peyton Carr and Bryce Jackson. The duo came alive in the fourth quarter after a quiet first half against Rockhurst, but Vanatta’s goal is to get them to be firing on all cylinders from the start.
“I think they did too much dancing (against Rockhurst),” Vanatta said. “I try to tell them, ‘Dance when you score.’ The quickest way from point A to point B is a straight line.”
The Bruins were also given a scare last week when defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding, who announced his commitment to Missouri on Monday, limped off the field in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
But both Logan-Redding and his coach said that the ankle is likely to be fully healed come the De Smet game.
“I probably won’t even feel it by Friday,” Logan-Redding said.
This early in the season, Vanatta said he is more concerned with the in-game experience than the end result.
“Playing these guys (Rockhurst and DeSmet) early like that kind of gives us an advantage because we’ve already played a hard-nosed, hard-fought game,” Vanatta said. “Our focus right now is that if we compete and play our game, anything can happen.”
Rock Bridge will travel to De Smet for its second game of the season, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.