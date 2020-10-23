With under three minutes remaining, Rock Bridge looked poised to go up by two possessions and put away Francis Howell.
However, a fumbled hold on a short field goal attempt gave the Vikings life.
Francis Howell recovered and drove down the field, executing a near flawless two-minute drill.
With 18 seconds remaining and facing a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line, Francis Howell quarterback Alex Pipes improvised and bought enough time to find Jack Meyers in the end zone for the game-tying touchdown, sending the game into overtime.
The Bruins still had a chance to answer upon receiving first possession, however they failed to move down the field and turned it over on downs. The Vikings did capitalize, marching down the field for a game-winning touchdown.
Rock Bridge ultimately fell to Francis Howell 27-21 .
The Bruins (5 -3) fought hard, even with some of their most impactful players out. Rock Bridge entered Friday's contest shorthanded on both sides of the ball. Linebacker Nate Norris and slot receiver Mason Gortmaker were just of the notable Bruins starters sidelined due to injuries.
Even without some key pieces, the Bruins gave the Vikings (7-1) all they could handle. Rock Bridge, usually a run-first team, relied on the arm of Nathan Dent early and often. The Bruins had no choice, Francis Howell did an exceptional job containing running back Bryce Jackson. Jackson finished with 22 carries, many for little or no gain. All night, was met in the backfield by Viking defenders.
With the defense keying in on Jackson, Dent had more opportunities to hold on to the ball and run on read options. Dent chipped in with a 2-yard rushing touchdown for the Bruins first points of the game.
When passing, Dent took what the defense gave him, not forcing the ball downfield, but instead taking short gains on passes to receivers like Joseph Kallenbach and Mark Hajicek. These small receptions that usually would go for 3 or 4 yards turned into 7 or 8-yard gains due to the Vikings deep zone coverage.
While Dent found success in the short passing game, the Bruins offense couldn't muster much else, struggling to string together quality drives.
Francis Howell also struggled to get anything going offensively. It entered Friday's matchup with one of the hottest offenses in the state, averaging 46.4 points per game. However, the Vikings offense was flat, stalling on drives due to multiple overthrows and dropped passes.
Despite miscommunication with receivers, Pipes got Francis Howell on the board first with a passing touchdown to Gus Hetzel. The Vikings would score again early in the second quarter on a 35-yard receiving touchdown from Reid Weber. However, these would be the last points the Vikings would score until late in the fourth quarter.
Rock Bridge's defense also came to play, giving its most impressive performance in weeks. After giving up at least 40 points in their last four games, the Bruins held Francis Howell to a season-low 27 points. The defense had three takeaways, including an Exavier Hinton interception in the fourth quarter that ended a strong drive from the Vikings.
While Rock Bridge usually relies on its offense to make up for its struggles on defense, the roles were reversed Friday. The Bruins offense had a few big plays, but couldn't consistently put together scoring drives, especially in the second half. Rock Bridge's only points in the final two quarters came off a 45-yard touchdown reception by Payton Messer, who had four catches on the evening, two of them for touchdowns.
Even with a decimated team, the Bruins had multiple chances to put the game away. However, a mishap on special teams along with a stagnant offense gave the Vikings the opportunity to creep back into the game, and eventually, to steal it.
Rock Bridge awaits a determination on its opponent for next week when they compete in districts.