Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday's MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia.

Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins' first touchdown since the first quarter and give the home team some breathing room up 14-6.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you