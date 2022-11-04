Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday's MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia.
Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins' first touchdown since the first quarter and give the home team some breathing room up 14-6.
The run was the offensive breakthrough Rock Bridge needed to propel itself to a 28-6 victory over the Hawks.
Second-seeded Rock Bridge (9-2) will host fifth-seeded DeSmet (6-5) next Friday for the Class 6 District 2 title and a spot in the state semifinals. The Spartans knocked off top-seeded Troy Buchanan 32-17 on Friday.
The Bruins wasted no time padding their lead after Myers' score. Defensive back Cullen Snow intercepted Jackson Somerville on the next play from scrimmage and returned the errant pass 20 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Aughust Pfitzinger corralled an interception quickly after the Hawks regained possession, setting up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Brady Davidson to Stephen Gibson.
With the high-octane offense slowed by heavy rain for most of the game, Rock Bridge's defense stepped up with seven tackles for loss and two sacks to go with the two late interceptions.
"Those two turnovers were pretty much the game for us," Bruins coach Matt Perkins said. (I am) proud of our guys for their fight."
Rock Bridge leaned heavily on its stable of running backs, who carried the ball 33 times for 180 yards. Davidson completed 7 of 17 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in his first varsity start under center.
Rock Bridge looked to be in business early with three consecutive runs of at least 15 yards, but an interception ended the opening drive.
Davidson said it was "tough" starting for the first time in an elimination game amid tough weather conditions.
"It had a big impact (on the game), especially at quarterback," Davidson said. "The ball felt like it was a 10-pound dumbbell."
Several punts followed before the Bruins capitalized on a special-teams mistake by the Hawks (4-7).
A wayward long snap gave Rock Bridge the ball at the visitors' 20-yard line, setting up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Davidson to Drevyn Seamon with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.
Less than a minute into the second half, Treavion Barber caught a screen pass from Somerville and took it 80 yards to get Central on the board. However, the Hawks missed the ensuing extra point.
Kaiser still sidelined
Davidson filled in at quarterback for starter Sam Kaiser, who injured his ankle early in last Friday's win over Hickman.
Perkins said Kaiser's status for next Friday remains a question mark.
"I think he's starting to get some mobility. He threw pregame today. We'll have to see how he feels Monday," Perkins said.
Return to prominence
Rock Bridge went a combined 13-17 in the three seasons prior to Perkins' arrival.
Perkins is seeking a district championship in his first season at Rock Bridge. The Bruins haven't won a district title since 2013, when they finished as Class 6 state runners-up.
Rock Bridge last reached a district title game in 2018, when it lost 29-27 to Blue Springs.
"We've worked really hard as a group, so I'm proud of our staff," Perkins said. "The support of the community has been top-notch, (and) the kids are a great group. I lucked out here."