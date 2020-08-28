After losing five games in 2019 by a touchdown or less, Rock Bridge football rallied in the second half to beat the Staley Falcons 26-24 on Friday.
“It was a hell of a football game,” Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. "They played like a team tonight. That's hard to teach."
Early on, the Bruins looked stagnant. They began the game with a three-and-out, followed by multiple costly penalties, including a face mask penalty on what would've resulted in a sack on third down. Staley would go on to score on the next play, an 18 yard pass from quarterback Jehr Fowler to wide receiver Zach Osbahr. The Falcons would later open the second half with an 80-yard touchdown run from running back Fabian McLeod.
“They made adjustments,” Vanatta said. “One play, one drive isn’t going to lose the football game for you.”
The Bruins rallied in the second half, due in large part to their run game. The two-headed rushing attack of quarterback Nathan Dent and running back Bryce Jackson led Rock Bridge to the two-point victory. Jackson took a bulk of the carries, rushing for 98 yards on 29 attempts. Dent showcased his breakaway speed with multiple rushes of over 20 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 23-yard score in the fourth quarter.
“We knew this kid was pretty special,” Vannata said. “He has some abilities. He made some good throws. He’s a kid that I think the more he really gets into the flow of the game I think he’s just going to get better.”
On defense, Rock Bridge faced challenges guarding the speed of Staley. The Falcons' balanced attack kept the Bruins defense one step behind. However, Rock Bridge was able to record timely turnovers to stall any momentum for Staley. The Bruins took the lead in the third quarter with a 49-yard fumble recovery touchdown from junior Nate Norris and defensive back Marquis McCaster chipped in with an interception.
“I think this football team can really do some good things,” Vanatta said. “We’re going to show up tomorrow and watch film. The first game is always the best teaching tool.”
Vannata stated that he wanted the team to stick together and focus on football as he believes this team has considerable potential.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids right now,” Vanatta said. “They fought hard.”
Rock Bridge returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Smith-Cotton on the road.