Rock Bridge rattled off seven consecutive victories to put itself in position to claim the top seed in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 playoffs.
A road win against Francis Howell on Friday night would've all but assured the Bruins the No. 1 seed. The Vikings, however, had other ideas.
Francis Howell dominated in the second half en route to a 59-21 victory in St. Charles.
With the loss, Rock Bridge will be the No. 2 seed in districts and host Hickman next Friday in Columbia. It will be the second game between the two rivals in three weeks — the Bruins beat the Kewpies 49-0 in Week 8.
Troy Buchanan overtook the Bruins for the No. 1 seed after crushing Wentzville Liberty 70-13 on Friday. The Trojans host No. 8 Hazelwood West in the district quarterfinals.
Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins knew the matchup with Francis Howell, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 5 Missouri Media Rankings poll, would be a tough one because of the Vikings' talent-rich roster.
“They just have a lot of weapons and are very physical,” Perkins said. “That (was) a very good opponent.
The Vikings’ talent was on full display as they jumped out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter.
Rock Bridge, which came into the game ranked 10th in Class 6, got off the mat and took over for most of the second quarter.
Cooper Myers put the Bruins on the board with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 7:40 left before halftime and scored from 5 yards out at the 3:05 mark after Aughust Pfitzinger recovered a fumble.
Friday marked Myers’ fourth consecutive game with multiple scores.
The Bruins (7-2) threatened to take the lead after Cullen Snow snagged the first of his two interceptions on the night. But Francis Howell responded with a three-and-out, and Kendall Murray returned the ensuing Rock Bridge punt 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-14 at intermission.
The return put a stamp on a largely dominant half for Francis Howell (9-0) and shifted momentum permanently to the home side.
Aside from a 77-yard TD pass from Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser to Drevyn Seamon early in the third quarter, the second half was a highlight reel for Francis Howell.
The Vikings scored 28 unanswered points after Seamon's score and dominated in all phases of the game. Running back Brady Hultman gained yards at will against the Bruins' defense, scoring twice on his way to 158 rushing yards.
Quarterback Adam Shipley and receiver Jude James were the dynamic duo in the passing game. Shipley finished the night with 231 passing yards and three TDs. James had four receptions for 153 yards, including scores of 68 and 41 yards.
“They’ve put up points on everybody. I don’t know if they’ve gotten to a lot of third downs all year, and our defense put them in those spots,” Perkins said. “I think we made them work, and I’m proud of that.”
Perkins also acknowledged the Bruins' line play against the Vikings.
“Offensive pass protection was really good most of the night, and there was a portion of the night where our run defense was pretty strong,” Perkins said.