The rushing attack from Battle was too much for Hickman to handle, as the Kewpies fell 47-29 at home Friday night.
The Spartans' duo of Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray caused problems for the Kewpies' defense. Dunn rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and Murray tacked on 93 yards and two scores.
Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby also added 41 rushing yards and several two-point conversions.
"Our biggest problem is missed tackles," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "Our guys aren't making the plays that need to be made and it's hurting us."
Stopping the run has been an issue for Hickman all season long.
North Kansas City's Jermaine House Jr. racked up 111 rushing yards and scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the season opener.
Helias' Korbin Fisher scored three times and rushed for 140 yards in Week 2. Mason French and Brady Rush also caused problems for Hickman's defense, as they combined for three rushing touchdowns in the 41-0 rout.
Capital City has run roughshod all season and did so in Week 3 against the Kewpies to the run of 335 yards. Hurley Jacobs and Jaylan Thomas consistently pounded the ball between the tackles in a 35-26 win.
Despite another tough night, Hickman gave up less big plays in the second half against Battle, which forced Goolsby to throw more.
"I told them at halftime that we have to be physical," Alvis said. "In the first half, they wanted it more than us and they kept beating us at the line of scrimmage. In the second half, we came out more physical and we found more success."
Hickman's run defense did have a bright spot Friday, as junior linebacker Elijah Morton recorded five tackles and a sack. Morton has been a key factor for the Kewpies' defense all season.
"What you see on Fridays is the exact same player you see every day of the week," Alvis said of Morton. "He just keeps doing what he does to be successful."
Hickman's defense also got steady production from senior Anthony Prach and junior Devin Brown, who had four and three tackles, respectively.