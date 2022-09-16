Drew Miller warms up on the sidelines

Helias Catholic quarterback Drew Miller warms up on the sidelines while the sun sets on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City.

 Megan Sundberg/Missourian

The rushing attack from Battle was too much for Hickman to handle, as the Kewpies fell 47-29 at home Friday night.

The Spartans' duo of Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray caused problems for the Kewpies' defense. Dunn rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and Murray tacked on 93 yards and two scores.

