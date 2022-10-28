Hickman got off to a rough start and was never able to get things going offensively in its 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals. 

The Kewpies allowed a 14-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the game, and although the defense held for three straight possessions, Rock Bridge marched into Hickman territory on each of those drives.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you