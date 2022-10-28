Hickman got off to a rough start and was never able to get things going offensively in its 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals.
The Kewpies allowed a 14-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the game, and although the defense held for three straight possessions, Rock Bridge marched into Hickman territory on each of those drives.
Hickman junior Lucas Murray — who replaced injured sophomore Carter Holliday at quarterback — was intercepted by junior Cullen Snow early in the second quarter, and Rock Bridge took over on the Hickman 21-yard line. The Bruins took advantage with a touchdown and never looked back.
"We had too many turnovers," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "We struggled to hold onto the football, and we didn't make the plays that we needed to make in the beginning, so things got out of hand."
Poor starts were a common problem for Hickman all season.
"We've had many issues this season at the beginning of games," Alvis said. "Turnovers, missed tackles and sloppiness in the beginning have definitely played a role in our tough starts."
The Kewpies found themselves down 21-0 after the opening quarter in their Week 6 loss to Jefferson City. Jays running back Ethan Garnett raced 48 yards on the opening drive, a burst that led to a touchdown on the next play.
Hickman's first offensive play resulted in a fumble recovered by Jefferson City, which Garnett took advantage of with a 15-yard rushing score. The Kewpies muffed the ensuing kickoff, and the Jays took over on the Kewpies' 37-yard line. Jefferson City quarterback Jacob Wilson quickly made it a three-score game, a deficit the Kewpies couldn't make up.
Hickman had a similar start in its Week 7 loss to Grain Valley. On the first play of the game, the Kewpies' offense fumbled the ball in Eagles territory. Grain Valley was quick to put points on the board as running back DJ Harris rushed for a 15-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game.
Eagles senior Keegan Hart intercepted Holliday's pass on the next possession, giving Grain Valley the ball at the Hickman 30-yard line. Quarterback Caleb Larson followed with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Greco.
The Eagles were able to sustain momentum on their following drive with a rushing score from running back Ty Williams to make it 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Kewpies also got off to a tough start in their 47-29 loss to Battle in Week 4.
Battle running back Garrett Murray plunged into the end zone from a yard out on the Spartans' first drive. Hickman fumbled the ball on the next possession, and the Spartans took over on the Kewpies' 48-yard line. Battle running back Rickie Dunn followed with a rushing touchdown to extend the Spartans' lead.
Discipline is a key factor that plays into how a team starts a game, and Alvis wants his team to remember that looking into next season.
"We have to remain accountable and committed," Alvis said. "If we want to do better during the season, then we have to do better in the offseason, which leads to starting out strong."