Tyson Smith was nervous leading up to Friday's game between Southern Boone and Mexico. The senior was starting his first game as quarterback for the Eagles, following after his cousin, who was the starter for the two seasons prior.
Smith's coach, Trent Tracy, said Tyson even had a couple of notably bad practices in a row leading up to Friday because of his nerves. However, once the game started, you wouldn't have been able to tell.
Smith's ability to spread the ball around helped keep the Bulldogs' defense on the field for a lot of the game, a significant factor in the Eagles 20-0 victory at Mexico.
Especially in the first half, Smith was able to showcase his strong arm on some intermediate and deep routes to the Eagles' talented receiving corps. For someone handling the responsibilities of a varsity quarterback for the first time, there were not many limitations on what Smith was responsible for within the offense.
While most of Friday's game action between Southern Boone and Mexico took place in the trenches, Southern Boone junior wide receiver and defensive back Blake Dapkus made a number of big plays on the outside.
While Dapkus is the centerpiece of the Eagles' receiving and defensive back corps, he first made fireworks as a punt-returner. Immediately upon catching a punt early in the first quarter, he exhibited standout agility, making multiple Bulldogs miss as he walked the tightrope on the sideline. Dapkus found open space and was ultimately brought down short of the end zone after a huge gain.
Smith described the skill-position standout as a "freak athlete" and said that his role with the team is big because of how dynamic he is.
Dapkus' speed, balance and ability to make people miss naturally make him a talented wide receiver. Time after time, Dapkus would beat his assignment on the outside. In the second quarter, Dapkus created separation with ease against the opposing corner. He was under-thrown but made an athletic adjustment and pulled in the touchdown, despite multiple yellow flags flying in for defensive pass interference.
At that point, it became clear that his athleticism was a step above everyone else's on the field.
Perhaps most impressively, however, was Dapkus' play on defense. Against Mexico's option offense that featured almost exclusively running plays, Dapkus was tasked with sealing the edge and coming up with big stops on the outside.
In the first quarter, that's precisely what he did. Dapkus got off his block quickly, made an unusually thunderous hit for a defensive back, then promptly popped up, cheered, and got numerous "atta boys."
While Southern Boone didn't blow out the Bulldogs by over 40 points as they did last season, a 13-0 score at the half seemed almost out of reach for Mexico because of a sloppy performance early on. While the Bulldogs made some adjustments that tightened up their defense for the second half, their offense couldn't get anything going. Southern Boone will go into next week's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week against Fulton with a 1-0 record.
Video by KOMU.