The Pirates and Eagles are coming off exhilarating wins last week, but unfortunately only one of those teams can keep the momentum going after Friday.

The Pirates (2-1) are hoping that junior wide receiver Dakota Troost can replicate his performance from last week as he was a jack of all trades, scoring six total touchdowns, including one passing, against Hallsville to carry them to a 59-58 overtime victory.

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

