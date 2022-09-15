The Pirates and Eagles are coming off exhilarating wins last week, but unfortunately only one of those teams can keep the momentum going after Friday.
The Pirates (2-1) are hoping that junior wide receiver Dakota Troost can replicate his performance from last week as he was a jack of all trades, scoring six total touchdowns, including one passing, against Hallsville to carry them to a 59-58 overtime victory.
The Eagles— under new head coach Mark Ross— have won two straight games, however all of their games to this point have taken place at home. This is the team's first road game of the year, and they want to exact revenge on a Boonville squad that crushed them 40-14 a season ago.
Eagles quarterback Austin Evans had four passing touchdowns against California, and the game plan will be to let him continue to showcase his accurate arm.
Undefeated Centralia set to take on Brookfield
The Panthers have literally ran their way to a 3-0 start.
Senior running back Kyden Wilkerson has accepted the challenge of leading the Centralia offense, as seen by his 121-yard and two touchdown rushing performance last week, and his 270-yard outing in Week 2.
Wilkerson has had help in the form of backfield running-mate Breylen Whisler, as the duo are the heavy hitters in a physical Panther rushing attack.
Another aspect of what makes the Panthers tough to defeat is their swarming defense. They are currently limiting opponents to just 13.7 points per game. They are looking to take advantage of a Brookfield team reeling from a 46-30 defeat at the hands of South Shelby last week.
Helias plays Cardinal Ritter in a battle of unbeaten teams
After scoring 48 unanswered points against Battle to overcome a halftime deficit last week, Helias (3-0) must feel unstoppable. Helias quarterback Drew Miller seemed to have put it all together, completing 17-of-23 passes for 326 yards and charging the Crusaders into Week 4.
Both teams have been dominant to start the season. After only three games, Helias has outscored their opponents 130-37, and Cardinal Ritter College Prep (3-0) has outscored their opponents 110-13.
The two teams split wins in 2018 and 2022, setting up a date to settle the 1-1 series tie on Friday night. Helias comes in as the eighth-ranked team in Class 5, while Cardinal Ritter is ranked at third in Class 3.