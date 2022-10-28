The Southern Boone defense held the Eldon offense to six points in a 38-6 win for the Eagles.
Eldon's only score came on a rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Beanland in the last minute of the game.
At the beginning of the game, the Southern Boone defense stopped Eldon from converting fourth downs on its first two offensive drives. These stops led to touchdowns by the Eagles’ offense.
The first touchdown was a 12-yard pass by quarterback Austin Evans to wide receiver Chase Morris. The second touchdown was a 50-yard run by running back Brady Dapkus, immediately following an interception by Carter Salter.
Southern Boone head coach Mark Ross was proud of his defense’s physicality throughout the game, and he believed that physicality allowed the defense to get off the field on fourth down.
“To get those stops and put the offense back out there and then turn around and go score points was huge all night long,” said Ross.
The Southern Boone offense continued to score points in the first half as Jacob Bowles rushed for a 12-yard score in the second quarter. Then, Morris made a leaping grab near the end of the end zone to complete a 34-yard pass from Evans for the final touchdown of the first half.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Eagles’ offense continued to fly high as they scored a 12-yard touchdown pass from Evans to wide receiver Tristan McKee. The final score from the Eagles was a 20-yard field goal kicked by Salter late in the fourth quarter.
The Southern Boone defense and offense both dominated in their win.
“I really thought across the board the guys just did a really nice job all night,” said Ross.
Southern Boone next plays first-seeded Moberly on Friday.
“We've just got to continue to focus on us and do the little things and continue to get a little bit better each week and focus on Moberly, and we're excited to keep playing,” said Ross.
After an impressive 3-0 start to this season, Eldon ended the year on a seven game losing streak.
