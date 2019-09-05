Southern Boone head coach Trent Tracy consistently emphasizes that every game on the schedule is vitally important. The Eagles have learned an important lesson from the past. Last year, the team won big in its first two games against Mexico and Fulton, then wasted all of its positive momentum in a 30-22 loss to Versailles, a team that Tracy admitted the Eagles should’ve beaten.
Tracy’s team is talented once again this year and its leaders are expecting big things. Sam Stichnote, the dynamic dual threat quarterback who started for the Eagles the last two seasons, has graduated and been replaced by his cousin, Tyson Smith. Although Smith is inexperienced as a quarterback, Tracy believes the Eagles’ offense can be equally as dynamic or more dynamic than last year’s team because of Smith’s arm strength.
Tracy said he doesn’t think that Smith can be as effective as his cousin was with his legs, but after making several outstanding intermediate yardage throws on Friday against Mexico, he thinks Smith has his cousin beat as a thrower.
Fulton will have its hands full with the receivers that Smith will be targeting. After being sidelined all of last football season with Osteochondritis dissecans (or “a bone chip in his knee,” for the layman) junior receiver and defensive back Nik Post returned Week 1 and said he is fully healthy and excited to be back on the field.
Alongside Post is fellow junior Blake Dapkus, who looked like the most athletic player on the field against Mexico. Dapkus excelled in punt returns, making big tackles to stop the run as a defensive back against the option, and hauling in some major catches, including a touchdown. Dapkus, whose coach referred to as a “freak athlete” after his game Friday, and Post are game-changing athletes whose synergy on both offense and defense make the Eagles tough to gameplan against.
For Fulton, Friday is about playing within themselves and putting solid play on tape. The Hornets haven’t finished a season above a .500 record since 2015, which is also the last year that they beat Southern Boone. After a particularly poor 1-9 season last year, in which eight of their nine losses were sizable, Fulton started off its season with a loss to Osage.
While Southern Boone’s home opener figures to be a likely win, Tracy is a man on a mission to get his team to prepare for the game as hard and as smart as it would a playoff game.