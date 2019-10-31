After losing last year’s star quarterback Sam Stichnote, who led the Eagles to their first 10-win season of the decade, there were questions coming into this season whether Stichnote’s cousin, Tyson Smith, could replicate the same success.
While Smith is a senior, it’s his first year starting at quarterback in high school as he played wide receiver primarily the last two seasons, catching passes from his dynamic cousin. However, Stichnote led the Eagles’ offense to new heights primarily because of his running ability, which fit perfectly with the scheme that coach Trent Tracy wanted to run.
Smith possesses a different skillset as a quarterback, as he is more pass-friendly because of his strong arm and less keen about tucking the ball and running. Tracy also had to prove that he could tweak his playbook to accommodate Smith, who was known as the quarterback-in-waiting coming into the year.
After wrapping up the regular season on a high note with a win against a strong Boonville team, the Eagles’ coach and quarterback replicated the team’s 7-2 record from last year. Once Smith settled into his role as the season progressed, the offense took off. In total, the team averaged 32.6 points per game and won most of its games by multiple scores.
The two losses were against the two best teams on the Eagles’ schedule. While that seem like an obvious place for the two losses to come from, it’s worth noting that Southern Boone never slipped up and lost to a team that it clearly should have beat. This might be due in part to Tracy constantly telling his team to take each and every game as seriously as possible to avoid another slip-up like the Eagles had in 2018. After two blowout wins to start the 2018 season, the Eagles were riding high until they face-planted against a Versailles team that Tracy admits his team should have beat.
This season, one of the Eagles’ losses came at Blair Oaks and there’s no shame in that. After the 40-0 loss to the Falcons, Tracy praised not only Blair Oaks’ talented team, but its culture of winning that has led to 47-straight regular season wins and 26-straight wins overall, including a Class 2 championship last year.
The other Eagles’ loss was much closer and was seemingly used as a valuable learning experience. A Week 5 loss to Hallsville showed that Southern Boone needed to improve its defensive line. Southern Boone was down by multiple scores early on, made a spirited comeback effort, and then ended up losing because its defensive line couldn’t hold the Indians in the fourth quarter. The Eagles got run all over and lost by 12 points.
Southern Boone won every game after that, outside of the loss to Blair Oaks, but it’s tough to tell whether the problem was truly fixed because of the lack of strong opponents on its schedule. The Eagles’ best win on the season came in the last week of the season against 6-3 Boonville, 32-21. Every other win was against sub-.500 teams. Southern Boone will be the third seed against sixth-seeded St. Michael The Archangel at 7 p.m. on Friday in Ashland.