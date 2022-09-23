Battle jumped out to an early lead Friday night on the road against North County, but the Raiders regained momentum quickly and held on for a 48-44 nonconference win in Bonne Terre.

The Spartans (1-4) needed a defensive stop late in the game to give its high-powered offense a chance, but North County put the game away with a long scoring drive that ended just under the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby answered back with a touchdown pass to Daqual Wright, but it was too late for Battle.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

