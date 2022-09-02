In last season's matchup, Osage defeated Moberly to even up the teams' all-time series. But Moberly took revenge on Osage this year, winning the game 43-37, earning its first win of the season Friday in Moberly.
Moberly wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as two-way stand out Derieus Wallace took the opening kickoff to the house. Special teams shined for the Spartans as the unit was able to force a safety via a blocked punt through the back of the end zone right before half. They also started the second half with a squib kick recovery, and took another Osage kick return the length of the field in the third.