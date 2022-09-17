Battle and Hickman entered an inter-city clash winless Friday night, both the Spartans and Kewpies desperate to get their seasons back on track.
With star wide receiver Keylan Horn out indefinitely with a collarbone injury, other players had to step up this week for Battle. The other Spartans did just that in a 47-29 road win.
Battle (1-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) came out firing on its opening drive, as Rickie Dunn ran for 48 yards before Garrett Murray scored from a yard out.
Dunn's father, who was known as "Big Rick" before he tragically passed in 2014 after being shot, was a Hickman alum who played football for the Kewpies. His son ran out on the field with a shirt bearing his image on the night of what would have been his birthday.
Dunn went on to honor his father well.
After Hickman fumbled on its first possession, Dunn capped off a drive with a touchdown of his own, making it 14-0 Battle with 5:51 left in the first quarter.
The Kewpies (0-4, 0-3) responded with a punishing drive led by running back Zach Wright, who finished the game with 78 yards. His fourth consecutive carry on the drive cut the Battle lead in half.
The Spartans answered right back, scoring on a fourth-and-14 pass from Justin Goolsby to Daqual Wright to make it 20-7 early in the second quarter. Wright filled the No. 1 receiver role in Horn's absence with 196 yards and two touchdowns.
"To be honest, it was a little weird stepping up and being a leader," Wright said. "I just had to get my guys right and make sure I was on my game."
After a defensive stop, Dunn raced 51 yards to put the Spartans back in the red zone. He capped the drive with an 8-yard score, highlighted by three broken tackles, to put Battle up 28-7 at halftime.
Dunn scored his second touchdown to make it 34-7 midway through the third quarter.
Hickman responded with a touchdown but never crept back into the game. Garrett Murray came in to spell Dunn in the fourth quarter and picked up right where his teammate left off with his second score. Murray finished with 93 yards on the ground.
Wright capped Battle's night offensively with another long touchdown catch to make it 47-15.
"Daqual is just a baller," Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. "Some of the snags he made tonight. ...He's been doing it since spring. He does it everyday in practice; it's just about making it connect."
The Spartans take a break from conference and district play next week with a road trip to North County. The Raiders (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-10 defeat at the hands of Hillsboro.
"We did a lot of good things, but that's not going to be good enough to beat North County," Dubinski said. "Our guys are thinking the same thing; we were probably 75-80% on execution tonight."
Hickman travels to Sedalia to face Smith-Cotton (1-3, 0-2) next week.