Here is a running, updated list of start times for area high school district semifinal football games as many are being adjusted because of likely impending inclement weather Friday:
Friday
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Here is a running, updated list of start times for area high school district semifinal football games as many are being adjusted because of likely impending inclement weather Friday:
Friday
(1) Moberly vs. (4) Southern Boone in MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 semifinal in Moberly, 4 p.m.
(2) Mexico vs. (3) Boonville in MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 semifinal in Mexico, 4 p.m.
(6) Battle vs. (2) Helias in MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinal in Jefferson City, 5 p.m.
(6) Waynesville vs. (2) Lebanon in MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinal in Lebanon, 5 p.m.
(4) Westran vs. (1) Monroe City in MSHSAA Class 1 District 6 semifinal in Monroe City, 5:30 p.m.
(2) Jefferson City vs. (3) Kirksville in Class 4 District 5 semifinal in Jefferson City, 6 p.m.
(3) Owensville vs. (2) Sullivan in MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 semifinal in Sullivan, 6 p.m.
(1) Blair Oaks vs. (5) North Callaway in MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 semifinal in Wardsville, 6 p.m.
(2) Hermann vs. (3) St. Francis Borgia in MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 semifinal in Hermann, 6 p.m.
(2) Centralia vs. (3) Hallsville in MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 semifinal in Centralia, 6 p.m.
(2) Rock Bridge vs. (6) Hazelwood Central in MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal at Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.
(2) Warsaw vs. (3) Fair Grove in MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 semifinal in Warsaw, 7 p.m.
(3) Macon vs. (2) Richmond in MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 semifinal in Richmond, 7 p.m.
(3) Cole Camp vs. (7) Fayette in MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 semifinal in Cole Camp, 7 p.m.
(4) South Callaway vs. (1) Lincoln in MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 semifinal in Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Saturday
(1) Camdenton vs. (5) Rolla in MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinal in Camdenton, 2 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.