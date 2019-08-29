The Tolton football team lines up shoulder-to-shoulder down the sideline at the end of a two and a half hour practice. With the blow of a whistle they’re off, sprinting to the other sideline and back while assistant coach Jerrell Jackson counts up to 20.
“It’s gonna be the fourth quarter and they’re gonna be huffin’ and puffin’ and we’ll just keep on running,” Jackson shouts.
Some of the players complete the sprints with ease, while others fall behind. By the tenth and final set all are exhausted, yet the cheers of encouragement from teammates continue.
The Trailblazers have been working hard since last week’s jamboree to prepare for their first game against the Hallsville Indians on Friday.
“[Last week] we came out a little slow, but we picked it up and finished the night pretty well,” said junior starting quarterback Gabe Pfenenger. “We definitely had some things to clean up, but we’ve had a good week of practice so I’m confident with where we’re at.”
Pfenenger will takeover for the recently graduated All-State quarterback Robert Hunter. Even with big cleats to fill, Pfenenger isn’t worried about the upcoming season.
“I feel great,” Pfenenger said. “I’ve got a great group of guys around me and I think we can do great things as a team.”
After spending the past week cleaning up plays, making sure everyone knows their assignments and working together as a unit, Pfenenger and the rest of the team are feeling eager to play.
“I know we all have each other’s backs and we’re ready for Friday,” Pfenenger said.
Jerrell Jackson, the offensive coordinator and wide receiver’s coach, has been leading the team in post-practice conditioning as one of the ways to get ready for Friday’s game.
“After the jamboree, we’ve just been sticking to our plan and moving forward,” Jackson said. “That’s coming out here and perfecting every single play that we need to. We’re turning up the intensity.”
This focus on intensity has worked to prepare the players both physically and mentally to compete, establishing expectations that Jackson and the other coaches hold the team to.
“First game, kids tend to come out a little timid,” Jackson said. “A lot of energy [has been used] this week to make sure those guys are ready for the first kickoff, and that they keep that same energy for the rest of the game.”
Practices in the past week have also been spent getting Pfenenger and the rest of the offense used to a new playbook.
“This year we are trying to focus on a lot of attention to detail. We’ve got a new coach, so these kids are experiencing a whole new learning opportunity,” Jackson said. “A lot of it is study time, and then we try to apply it on the field and focus on fundamentals. That way, when we’re out there, we aren’t thinking as much.”
After spending four years as a teammate of head coach Michael Egnew at MU before going on to play professional football, primarily with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson is very familiar with that “first-game” feeling.
“I’m just excited,” Jackson said. “These kids have been working their tails off and, being an ex-football player, I understand the preparation that it takes in order to go out there and play a game. You only want the best for them, and you want to see those guys go out there and compete, score touchdowns and win games.”
Pfenenger and the rest of the Trailblazers will take on the Hallsville Indians at 7 p.m. Friday in Hallsville.