Hickman fell behind in the first half Friday in Belleville, Illinois, but the Kewpies found a spark in the second half and scored a touchdown with three minutes to defeat Belleville West 22-20.

After giving up a touchdown on the previous possession, Hickman running back Tarez Connor ran for a 29-yard touchdown to tie the game at 20 with 3:11 remaining. Junior Lucas Murray, who replaced injured sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday, followed by connecting with senior Cole Harrell for the two-point conversion to give Hickman the lead.

