Hickman fell behind in the first half Friday in Belleville, Illinois, but the Kewpies found a spark in the second half and scored a touchdown with three minutes to defeat Belleville West 22-20.
After giving up a touchdown on the previous possession, Hickman running back Tarez Connor ran for a 29-yard touchdown to tie the game at 20 with 3:11 remaining. Junior Lucas Murray, who replaced injured sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday, followed by connecting with senior Cole Harrell for the two-point conversion to give Hickman the lead.
The Kewpies' defense was able to build momentum as they forced Belleville West to turn the ball over on downs, which helped seal the victory.
Hickman's defense stood strong when it needed to the most.
Kewpies linebacker Elijah Morton intercepted Belleville West quarterback Landon McDonald's pass at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which eventually led to a Hickman touchdown to tie the game at 14. Morton picked off McDonald twice, and junior A'Sean Gaddie had an interception at the beginning of the game.
Hickman's defense also forced a turnover on downs after a high snap on a punt, which gave Belleville West the ball on the Kewpies' 2-yard line.
Despite coming away with a victory, Hickman had a rough first half.
"We made some defensive adjustments at halftime," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "We made some changes on how we covered their receivers, and we made some changes to our personnel."
Hickman's offense also came alive in the second half.
At the beginning of the third quarter, the Kewpies (2-7) started to gain momentum by running the ball with Conner. The strong running game gave Murray the confidence he needed to connect with Harrell for a 15-yard touchdown for their first points of the night.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Murray found Harrell again for a 50-yard touchdown to tie the game with 10:31 remaining.
Murray finished the game with 125 passing yards, 91 of them to Harrell. Conner led the Kewpies in rushing with 73 yards and a touchdown.
"Our offense was able to make plays in the second half," Alvis said. "Our offensive line started opening up lanes for our run game, and Murray developed more confidence throwing the ball."
Towards the end of the opening quarter, McDonald threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Exavier Zeilman. Junior running back Jahkori Adams also scored a 45-yard touchdown off a screen pass from McDonald to give Belleville West a 14-0 lead with 2:14 left in the first half.
Murray also had two turnovers in the first half. His first was a fumble that Belleville West (0-9) recovered on the Kewpies 45-yard line, and His second was an intercepted pass by Belleville West senior Cortez Stuart at the beginning of the second quarter.
"I told the team at halftime that they have to want it," Alvis said. "They wanted it more than we did in the first half, so it was important to come out more aggressive in the second half."
Hickman is the No. 7 seed in the eight-team MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 playoffs and will face second-seeded Rock Bridge, who defeated the Kewpies 49-0 in Week 8.